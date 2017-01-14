Patriots’ Malcolm Mitchell out vs. Texans

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 5:56 AM EST

The Patriots will not be at full strength at wide receiver tonight against the Texans.

New England receiver Malcolm Mitchell has been ruled out, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mitchell is officially listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Mitchell had 32 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. He came on strong late in the season, playing his best football in November and December before suffering the knee injury in Week 16.

A rookie fourth-round draft pick, Mitchell was affected by knee injuries in college at Georgia as well.