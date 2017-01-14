Pete Carroll: DeShawn Shead has possible ACL tear

Posted by Mike Florio on January 14, 2017, 8:38 PM EST

The offseason has begun for the Seahawks with a serious injury issue.

After Saturday’s loss to the Falcons, coach Pete Carroll said cornerback Deshawn Shead has a possible ACL tear, via multiple reports.

A full-time starter in 2016 for the first time, Shead exited in the third quarter of a game that started very well for Seattle but that quickly fell apart.

Undrafted in 2012, Shead is due to become a restricted free agent in March. The injury puts an obvious damper on the extent to which other teams would be interested in signing him.