 Skip to content

Pete Carroll: DeShawn Shead has possible ACL tear

Posted by Mike Florio on January 14, 2017, 8:38 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: DeShawn Shead #35 of the Seattle Seahawks is carted of the field agianst the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

The offseason has begun for the Seahawks with a serious injury issue.

After Saturday’s loss to the Falcons, coach Pete Carroll said cornerback Deshawn Shead has a possible ACL tear, via multiple reports.

A full-time starter in 2016 for the first time, Shead exited in the third quarter of a game that started very well for Seattle but that quickly fell apart.

Undrafted in 2012, Shead is due to become a restricted free agent in March. The injury puts an obvious damper on the extent to which other teams would be interested in signing him.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks
6 Responses to “Pete Carroll: DeShawn Shead has possible ACL tear”
  1. vikesr4reel says: Jan 14, 2017 8:40 PM

    They ran a pick play to do it.
    See, I told you they cheat
    *************

  2. doe22us says: Jan 14, 2017 8:42 PM

    What a time to be injured, sorry for the kid. Full recovery all around.

  3. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 14, 2017 8:51 PM

    At least the injury saved him from similar embarrassment suffered by Sherman today.

  4. theweedsthruthetrees says: Jan 14, 2017 8:58 PM

    And in today’s edition of “Things We Already Knew…”

  5. leatherface2012 says: Jan 14, 2017 9:40 PM

    thats gonna hurt them next week against dallas

  6. r502 says: Jan 14, 2017 9:42 PM

    Also injured in the game was Richard Sherman. Sherman suffered a blow to his fragile ego. His recovery time is unknown, therapy will include finger pointing and belittling the press who praised him as ‘so smart, well spoken and a great guy’ up until his play on the field began to suffer, much as it did this evening…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!