Quintin Demps, John Simon out for Texans on Saturday night

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 7:06 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Latavius Murray #8 of the Oakland Raiders eludes Quintin Demps #27 of the Houston Texans for a touchdown in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images) Getty Images

There were three players initially listed as questionable for Saturday night’s game between the Patriots and Texans and none of the three will be on the field for the contest.

Safety Quintin Demps and linebacker John Simon will both miss the game for Houston. Demps, who had six interceptions during the season, hurt his hamstring against the Raiders early last Saturday and did not return to the game. Andre Hal and Corey Moore saw most of the time at safety last weekend and should be in big roles again this time.

Simon is out for the third straight game with a chest injury. Quarterback Brandon Weeden returns to the inactive list with Tom Savage cleared to return to backup duties after a Week 17 concussion.

The Patriots confirmed that wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell will miss the game with a knee injury. Danny Amendola returns to the lineup for New England and will join Julian Edelman, Michael Floyd and Chris Hogan at wideout.

8 Responses to “Quintin Demps, John Simon out for Texans on Saturday night”
  1. whenwilliteverend says: Jan 14, 2017 7:28 PM

    As if they had a chance to win anyway.

  2. jchipwood says: Jan 14, 2017 7:30 PM

    Does anyone know if the patriots have a 1st round pick this year? They get them taken away for cheating so often it’s hard to keep up.

  3. pfatalbert says: Jan 14, 2017 7:39 PM

    This line should be 21!

  4. amaf21 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:46 PM

    Shermy – you mad bro!? Wilson you need some more brain water bra.

  5. faithful49er707 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:48 PM

    Any word on if the Letterman jackets will be worn to the game?

  6. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:48 PM

    “Quarterback Brandon Weeden returns to the inactive list with Tom Savage cleared to return to backup duties after a Week 17 concussion.”

    Jerry Jones is very disappointed by this. He was certain the Texans were going to start Weeden this week.

  7. amaf21 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:49 PM

    I hope they run it in on this trash.

  8. jjfootball says: Jan 14, 2017 7:59 PM

    Send a message to goodell don’t watch any Patriots games!

