Quintin Demps, John Simon out for Texans on Saturday night

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 7:06 PM EST

There were three players initially listed as questionable for Saturday night’s game between the Patriots and Texans and none of the three will be on the field for the contest.

Safety Quintin Demps and linebacker John Simon will both miss the game for Houston. Demps, who had six interceptions during the season, hurt his hamstring against the Raiders early last Saturday and did not return to the game. Andre Hal and Corey Moore saw most of the time at safety last weekend and should be in big roles again this time.

Simon is out for the third straight game with a chest injury. Quarterback Brandon Weeden returns to the inactive list with Tom Savage cleared to return to backup duties after a Week 17 concussion.

The Patriots confirmed that wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell will miss the game with a knee injury. Danny Amendola returns to the lineup for New England and will join Julian Edelman, Michael Floyd and Chris Hogan at wideout.