Raiders announce Todd Downing as offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter on December 24, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 33-25. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Raiders have made the changes on their offensive coaching staff official.

Todd Downing has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and Jake Peetz has been promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach, the Raiders announced today.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio made the surprising decision not to renew the contract of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave after the Raiders lost their playoff game to the Texans. Musgrave quickly joined the Broncos’ coaching staff as quarterbacks coach.

Oakland’s offense had a strong 2016 season, with Derek Carr emerging as an MVP candidate, and Downing got a good deal of the credit for Carr’s play. Now Downing has received a promotion as well.

3 Responses to “Raiders announce Todd Downing as offensive coordinator”
  1. nyoazz says: Jan 14, 2017 4:20 PM

    Wrong coordinator was let go.

  2. hanspard says: Jan 14, 2017 4:23 PM

    I’m fine with this. Maybe Downing can call some power runs and have Cooper run some old Tim Brown-like drag routes to get him involved in the game.

  3. raydahhs75 says: Jan 14, 2017 4:35 PM

    Anyone who watched them this year, particularly the two games without Carr, knows exactly why Musgrave is gone. The offense succeeded in spite of him, not because of him.

