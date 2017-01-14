Raiders announce Todd Downing as offensive coordinator

The Raiders have made the changes on their offensive coaching staff official.
Todd Downing has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and Jake Peetz has been promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach, the Raiders announced today.
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio made the surprising decision not to renew the contract of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave after the Raiders lost their playoff game to the Texans. Musgrave quickly joined the Broncos’ coaching staff as quarterbacks coach.
Oakland’s offense had a strong 2016 season, with Derek Carr emerging as an MVP candidate, and Downing got a good deal of the credit for Carr’s play. Now Downing has received a promotion as well.
Wrong coordinator was let go.
I’m fine with this. Maybe Downing can call some power runs and have Cooper run some old Tim Brown-like drag routes to get him involved in the game.
Anyone who watched them this year, particularly the two games without Carr, knows exactly why Musgrave is gone. The offense succeeded in spite of him, not because of him.