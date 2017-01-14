Raiders announce Todd Downing as offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 4:10 PM EST

The Raiders have made the changes on their offensive coaching staff official.

Todd Downing has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and Jake Peetz has been promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach, the Raiders announced today.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio made the surprising decision not to renew the contract of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave after the Raiders lost their playoff game to the Texans. Musgrave quickly joined the Broncos’ coaching staff as quarterbacks coach.

Oakland’s offense had a strong 2016 season, with Derek Carr emerging as an MVP candidate, and Downing got a good deal of the credit for Carr’s play. Now Downing has received a promotion as well.