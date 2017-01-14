Raiders wouldn’t move to Las Vegas right away

Last year, the Rams decided to move to Los Angeles, and they moved right away. This week, the Chargers decided to move to Los Angeles, and they moved right away.
With the Raiders deciding to move to Las Vegas, they most likely won’t be moving right away.
A lease signed in 2016 gave the Raiders a one-year commitment to the Coliseum, with a pair of one-year options held by the team. Which means that the Raiders already have arrangements to play in Oakland in 2017 and 2018.
Things could get interesting in 2019, given that their new stadium in Las Vegas possibly won’t be ready that soon. Absent suitable alternative accommodations in Las Vegas, the Raiders would either have to stay in Oakland for a third lame-duck year or find a one-year Band-Aid.
The next question becomes whether and to what extent Oakland will support the Raiders, with the knowledge that the Raiders (if approved by 24 total owners — and possibly if not) will leaving for Las Vegas. The notion that the team’s fan base stretches over a broad region could mean that people will show up in large numbers wherever they play. Regardless, it will be a new dynamic for an NFL team to make clear its intention to leave a city and yet still stay there for multiple years.
They have to stay the Raiders. What’s up with the reports suggesting they could possibly rebrand? The Raiders must always be the Raiders no matter where they play.
Why exactly are they leaving? Is it because of the current stadium situation? I hate to see all these teams play musical chairs.
They should come play a couple years in San Antonio as the Las Vegas Raiders. It’d be a win-win for both San Antonio and the Raiders.
Raider fans talk a lot of noise about the “nation” but a lot of their fans are loyal to Oakland.
I’d think any town with an empty stadium would welcome them for however long they need to.
San Antonio & maybe San Diego would gladly take them for 1-3 years. SA would love another chance to show they could do it.
Seems like more cities are wising up to the NFL mafia like tactics. More and more cities are realizing you owners can pay for your own Stadiums
we all know what the so called Raider fans would do, but it doesnt depend on how long they will play in Oakland waiting, it will be determined what the Raiders record will be, everybody knows they cant fill empty seats when they sucked for the past 1.5 decade
San Diego has an open stadium and since it’d fill with more Raider fans than Charger ones when they played they’d have no problem filling it
Stop with the San Antonio nonsense. If you think jurrah is going to let another team in Texas without a fun, protracted legal battle I have a bridge to sell you. Never happen.
The Raiders should move to LV now. If the Chargers can play in a 30,000 seat stadium, the Raiders can play at Sam Boyd Stadium. Sam Boyd can expanded to 40,000 seats.
There is no point in lingering around in Oakland for two more seasons as a lame duck team. The time would be wiser spent getting adjusted to the southern NV market.
Somebody please explain to me where Doof Davis is getting 500 million for Las Vegas and then 600 million or more to relocate. If he spent that money in Oakland he wouldn’t have to move.