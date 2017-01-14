Report: Jim Irsay did reach out to Jon Gruden, who said no

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 14, 2017, 11:14 AM EST

Colts coach Chuck Pagano was reportedly given assurances that he’d keep his job.

His boss either forgot about those assurances, or it was never as sure as Pagano might have wanted us to believe.

Confirming some previous reports from others, Adam Schefter of ESPN says that Colts owner Jim Irsay did in fact reach out to Schefter’s ESPN co-worker Jon Gruden, who said no.

Gruden denied talking to Irsay, saying: “I know nothing. I’ve told people, I’m not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.”

That’s a long way from “There was no contact between Irsay and anyone associated with me,” and a long way from a vote of confidence for Pagano.

Despite having one of the best young quarterbacks in the game, the Colts have posted uninspiring 8-8 records the last two years. They had a run of three straight 11-5s prior to that, but they lack the sizzle Irsay seemingly craves.

So while Gruden’s denial means Irsay can claim it was never a job offer, it’s clear that the silence over the future of the Colts coach was intentional.