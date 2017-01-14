Report: Joe Barry to join Rams coaching staff

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 5:44 PM EST

It looks like Sean McVay won’t be the only 2016 Redskins coordinator to be working for the Rams in 2017.

Neither McVay, who was Washington’s offensive coordinator, nor Joe Barry will be working as coordinators, however. McVay has been hired as the head coach in Los Angeles and Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports that Barry will be the team’s linebackers coach with Wade Phillips already on board to run the defense.

Schrager adds that Barry is also expected to have an assistant head coach title with his new team.

Barry was fired as the Redskins’ defensive coordinator after the end of the regular season, ending his run in Washington after two years. He’s got some previous experience in Southern California after going to school at USC, coaching there on two occasions and spending four years with the Rams’ future stadium mates when the Chargers still called San Diego home.