Seahawks’ C.J. Prosise out vs. Falcons

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 2:10 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball during the third quarter of a game against the New England Patriots during a game at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Seahawks won’t have running back C.J. Prosise on the field in Atlanta today.

Prosise has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

As a rookie this season, Prosise played well in limited action, with 30 carries for 172 yards and 17 catches for 208 yards. But even if healthy he likely wouldn’t have played a huge role in the Seahawks’ offense today, as Thomas Rawls, who had 161 yards last week against the Lions, will get the bulk of the carries.

If the Seahawks win today, Prosise is expected to be available for the NFC Championship Game in eight days.

