Series of unfortunate events for the Seahawks

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 5:36 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A disastrous series of mistakes has completely changed the course of today’s game in Atlanta.

With the Seahawks leading 10-7, newly signed return man Devin Hester made a sensational 79-yard punt return to set up Seattle deep in Atlanta territory and give the Seahawks a golden opportunity to build on their lead. But then the return was called back on a penalty, pushing the Seahawks deep into their own territory.

On the very next play, Russell Wilson was tripped by his own right guard Rees Odhiambo, who is only playing because of an injury to Germain Ifedi, and Wilson fell backward into his own end zone for a safety. That cut the Seahawks’ lead to 10-9.

After the safety, the Falcons got the ball with great field position following the safety free kick. And with that great field position, the Falcons moved into field goal range, kicked a field goal and took a 12-10 lead.

If not for that penalty on Hester’s long return, the Seahawks could easily be leading 17-7. Instead they’re trailing. Things turned around in a hurry.

  1. rlr79 says: Jan 14, 2017 5:38 PM

    I don’t want to hear anything from Atlanta fan about calls they are clearly getting them this time.

  2. seahawkz4life says: Jan 14, 2017 5:38 PM

    Bone head play KPP

  3. skawh says: Jan 14, 2017 5:39 PM

    Why do you tackle a lineman at the line of scrimmage knowing full well he is not going to tackle Hester? Use your brain, first.

  4. mongo3401 says: Jan 14, 2017 5:42 PM

    Seahawk fans !!!! Going to be a long night in Seattle

  5. smitty113 says: Jan 14, 2017 5:43 PM

    Russell Wilson fall down and go boom and Sherman scared senseless by Julio. What’s next?

  6. cboys4life2014 says: Jan 14, 2017 5:43 PM

    skawh better question is why do you call holding on the guy who was put on his back. I didn’t see a hold personally

  7. mrkbuilders says: Jan 14, 2017 5:49 PM

    Seattle secondary looking very average at the moment. The short and mid range passes are eating them up.

  8. seatownballers says: Jan 14, 2017 5:52 PM

    Entire season on the line over a hold

  9. tjacks7 says: Jan 14, 2017 5:53 PM

    That Seahawks defense is on fire! #overrated

  10. donttrollonme says: Jan 14, 2017 5:54 PM

    No Earl Thomas= Legion of Bust!

  11. tjacks7 says: Jan 14, 2017 5:54 PM

    I feel bad for the 2012s that jumped on the bandwagon in Atlanta. They’ll be buying Ryan jerseys at halftime.

  12. firerogergoodell says: Jan 14, 2017 5:54 PM

    VFD = Vikings fan disappointed

  13. straighcashhomey says: Jan 14, 2017 5:55 PM

    Damn patriors really did kill seatlle one year dynasty

  14. curtj5 says: Jan 14, 2017 5:55 PM

    Maybe Seattle is just overrated!

  15. nfliferfan22 says: Jan 14, 2017 5:57 PM

    The biggest scumbag of players and fans deserve everything they get! I love every minute of it and of course these scumbags who live in there basement thinks a 4 or 5 year run makes up for a lifetime of misery! The 49ers still are a classy organization and a winning organization with a pedigree and still have more history and a better future! DEAL WITH IT YOU TROLLS! GO WALK IN TRAFFIC

  16. bleck5 says: Jan 14, 2017 5:57 PM

    Seahawks choking. Glorious.

  17. jnichls says: Jan 14, 2017 5:59 PM

    Unfortunate events.

    #NBC hates the Atlanta market.

  18. pdway says: Jan 14, 2017 5:59 PM

    thats just a huge call on the punt return. turned the first half.

  19. purpleguy says: Jan 14, 2017 6:01 PM

    I’m still holding out hope that the Hawks shank a game-changing FG wide left. And yes, I’m still bitter.. . . .

  20. bradygirl12 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:02 PM

    Seahawks – 12th man = bad road team.

  21. tedmurph says: Jan 14, 2017 6:02 PM

    Super Bowl win
    Super Bowl loss
    Shoulda lost to Minny, destroyed by Carolina
    Get the downward trend? The one year dynasty is so over.
    Patriots wrecked their team AND their fanbase

  22. ratsfoiledagain says: Jan 14, 2017 6:02 PM

    The game changed on that penalty during Hester’s long return.

    Doesnt matter which team wins. Seattle nor Atlanta will win the SB.

    The Falcons are getting away with some penalties not being called.

    Neutral observer here.

  23. whenwilliteverend says: Jan 14, 2017 6:04 PM

    donttrollonme says:
    Jan 14, 2017 5:54 PM
    No Earl Thomas= Legion of Bust!

    Legion of Burnt Toast

  24. rabidbillsfan says: Jan 14, 2017 6:06 PM

    How many times do you think tonight’s refs watched the ending to the last ATL-SEA matchup?

  25. jnichls says: Jan 14, 2017 6:08 PM

    MF, who does Seattle want to play next week?

  26. nepatriot1 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:11 PM

    seatownballers says:
    Jan 14, 2017 5:52 PM
    Entire season on the line over a hold
    —————–
    That’s really a shame……..

  27. dejc421 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:14 PM

    nfliferfan22 says:
    Jan 14, 2017 5:57 PM
    The biggest scumbag of players and fans deserve everything they get! I love every minute of it and of course these scumbags who live in there basement thinks a 4 or 5 year run makes up for a lifetime of misery! The 49ers still are a classy organization and a winning organization with a pedigree and still have more history and a better future! DEAL WITH IT YOU TROLLS! GO WALK IN TRAFFIC
    ________
    Pure class … starting with Colin Kapernick

  28. nepatriot1 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:18 PM

    Seadderal’s defense is like Swiss cheese.

  29. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Jan 14, 2017 6:24 PM

    Seahawks are getting OWNED. Their defense is garbage

  30. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 14, 2017 6:24 PM

    Seattle getting owned

  31. jnichls says: Jan 14, 2017 6:27 PM

    Seattle=no class.

