Series of unfortunate events for the Seahawks

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 5:36 PM EST

A disastrous series of mistakes has completely changed the course of today’s game in Atlanta.

With the Seahawks leading 10-7, newly signed return man Devin Hester made a sensational 79-yard punt return to set up Seattle deep in Atlanta territory and give the Seahawks a golden opportunity to build on their lead. But then the return was called back on a penalty, pushing the Seahawks deep into their own territory.

On the very next play, Russell Wilson was tripped by his own right guard Rees Odhiambo, who is only playing because of an injury to Germain Ifedi, and Wilson fell backward into his own end zone for a safety. That cut the Seahawks’ lead to 10-9.

After the safety, the Falcons got the ball with great field position following the safety free kick. And with that great field position, the Falcons moved into field goal range, kicked a field goal and took a 12-10 lead.

If not for that penalty on Hester’s long return, the Seahawks could easily be leading 17-7. Instead they’re trailing. Things turned around in a hurry.