The Patriots are back in the AFC title game

It wasn’t the prettiest of performances at times for the Patriots, but the result is the one they wanted.
The Patriots got three touchdowns from Dion Lewis and they held the Texans to three points in the second half of a 34-16 victory that puts them in the AFC Championship Game. It is the sixth straight year they’ve made it at least that far and the 11th time that the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick duo has advanced to the conference title game.
The game felt a little closer than the final score might indicate and the credit for that should go to the Texans defense, which hit Brady early and often over the course of the evening. That frustrated the Patriots star for long stretches of the night and many of his 20 incompletions on the evening came under duress. He also threw two interceptions — the same amount he threw in the regular season — but one went off Michael Floyd’s hands in the first half.
Brock Osweiler threw three interceptions and he had a bit of bad luck when Will Fuller dropped his best pass of the night in the end zone in the third quarter. That score could have brought the Texans within a field goal with a two-point conversion, but, like most everything else for the Texans offense, it wasn’t meant to be. They scored 13 points off short fields attained with the help of turnovers, which wasn’t enough if they wanted a serious shot at a comeback and even touchdowns probably would have left them short given how little the offense could do when left to its own devices.
Given how well the defense played, it would be easy to say that the Texans would have won with a better performance from Osweiler and it’s true because going 23-of-40 for 198 yards, a touchdown and the three interceptions is a disaster. The truth is that they probably wouldn’t have been in Foxboro with better quarterback play as they would have won more than nine wins in the regular season in the first place.
That’s something for the Texans to work on in the offseason and a better unit matched with a defense led by Whitney Mercilus, Jadeveon Clowney and a healthy J.J. Watt would make for a pretty good football team. It may not have defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, who was pulled a play before the Patriots took a final knee to a rousing ovation from the crowd he thrilled as a member of the Patriots. Wilfork’s said he may retire after the season.
The Patriots are a pretty good football team in the here and now, however. Lewis caught a touchdown, ran for one and returned a kickoff for a third in a performance that made history. Lewis is the first player to hit that trifecta in a playoff game and his play made up for many of the other struggles for the offense on Saturday night.
The unit will likely need to be more effective next weekend and their history provides plenty of reason to believe that they can do it. We’ll see in a little more than a week if that’s the case.
We are on to the AFCCG.
I'm not saying that the Texans will win, but I bet this game will be closer than everyone thinks it will be. That is what usually happens when people predict blowouts in the NFL.

I'm sure New England will eventually pull away but not significantly until the 4th
I’m sure New England will eventually pull away but not significantly until the 4th ”
Nice effort by the Texans. Still need a QB though.
Pats have had 1 hard game all year… that was Seattle at home and they lost. They can potentially be going to the Superbowl by winning 1 “top tier” opponent the whole season and that will be in the AFC title game either Pitts or KC. Must be nice…
Very ugly win, but a win nonetheless.
We can't play like this against KC or PIT, so I'm glad we laid an egg here instead of next week. Hopefully Bill addresses the problems we saw today.
Defense was the only consistent show up in the game. Offense had a rocky start but showed up when it mattered most. And special teams was disappointing as usual.
sloppy, poor play calling at times, and on the other side, credit to Romeo Crennel for solid defensive scheming.
Either KC or Pitt will not play like Houston…
NE had better bring their A game.
How many years have the Pats had a bye and show up flat, sloppy after a week off?
too many times for this old fart.
I think Osweiler is finished there and O'Brien will get a better QB. Then they'll be a real threat.
D got after Brady all day but gave up some big completions.
Enough of the Pats stars played big and carried the day. Good win against a very well coached team. Texans came ready to play and Pats came out flat. They should win the AFCS again next season.
Not pretty. But it's a win and that's the only thing that matters today. Next week is another matter. The Patriots will have to play better and they will.
This season, the Patriots went 5-0 in games where they were double digit favorites.
Credit the Texans defense; played a lot better than I thought they were capable of. Should be a good team with Watt back next year.
Onto the AFCCG, can’t wait
The Patriots never seemed to get into a rhythm. Credit to that Houston defense for playing hard, smart and forcing turnovers.
Brady and the boys have some work to do before they suit up against KC or Pitt.
how good would ne be if they didn't suck for e-11/2 quarters?
11th one for BB and TB. I know Osweiler isnt very good but NEs D isnt getting enough credit IMO. People are saying that Houston could've won this with a competent QB arent giving NEs D credit. They dominated the 2nd half. 34 pts in a bad game is something Ill always take. We are on to the AFC Championship!
Thank you for not having a "Brady is MVP" article. Less than 50% completion and 2 ints. Matt Ryan had a great game. Rogers will have his tomorrow probably.
That type of dreary, uninspired performance will put Pittsburgh or Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
Brockweiler does not have professional qb skills. Poor showing. The game was there for the taking because of that defense, but he just is incapable of making pro-level throws. Even short throws with no pressure were a significant problem for him.
Also – they have a great young running back in Miller, but they barely used him, subbing him out for not one but two inferior runners throughout the game. What in the world is wrong with this coaching staff?
Deion Lewis is first player in NFL playoff history with a receiving, running and kick return TD in the same game
I didn’t see the last QTR but Brock threw a pick when Texans were driving at the 26.
Could someone give me a description of the play.
I’m not a Brock hater but someone told me he threw into triple coverage, it sounds pretty weird.
6 playoff games and 6 double digit margin of victories. These are officially the worst playoffs in NFL history. Maybe we'll have a bone thrown to us tomorrow and get two fully competitive games but I won't hold my breath on that.
Only reason the Texans were somewhat in it tonight was because the Pats kept screwing up. Take the turnovers away (which were all on the Pats rather than great defense) and it'd have been complete destruction given how useless Osweiler is at his job. He's got to be the worst starting QB in the NFL and Elway probably laughs at the bullet he dodged by Brock going for the bit of extra money with Houston. People seem to forget Elway offered him a big contract at 16 mil a year whenever they act like Elway was a genius to not keep him.
Not a Pats fan but you have to admire what they have done! One more win and they are in. Not going to be an easy one against PGH or KC.
Whoever gave Brock all of that $ should be shot…The Texans QB situation is painful to watch!
Even though it wasn't pretty, Pats did what they had to do. They will be much better next week, no matter who they play.
The bye week messes with the Pats momentum…they are lucky Houston has a lousy offense!!
Great performance by their defense. Sloppy otherwise
Pats offense was off tonight. Thank God our defense showed up and Osweiler sucks! Pretty sure BB will rip the team a new one on Monday and have them sharp for next week.

Road to the SB goes through the Razor!
Road to the SB goes through the Razor!
This is what I was worried about. Coming out flat after the bye. Houston played as well as could be expected. But they need a QB, that is obvious. If they were playing against Alex Smith or big ben they probably lose the game.

Hopefully next week, they are back in form because they will need to be.
Hopefully next week, they are back in form because they will need to be.
The Patriots punted 8 times and Brady had a 47% completion percentage and threw 2 picks, but here comes the narrative that Brady single-handedly willed them to victory on his back all by himself with zero help.

Can we acknowledge just how great the Patriots defenses typically are during their superbowl runs?
Can we acknowledge just how great the Patriots defenses typically are during their superbowl runs?
Osweiler is the worst quarterback I've ever seen play the game. He's horrible. And yet he makes more money in one game than most people that make an actual difference in the world make in a lifetime.
It's not a surprise that Houston was motivated, played hard and that they would have a good scheme against Brady, it's also not a surprise that Osweiler would overthrow some guy by about 8 yards, turn it over and fail to get it in the end zone.
Brady had one of his worst performances in a long, long time.
If you can acknowledge this, congratulations, you aren’t completely blinded by homer goggles.
Least satisfying playoff win in years.
The Patriots win by 18, against the #1 Defense, and everyone's disappointed in the effort. That shows you what the expectation in Foxboro is. Belichick is going to rip the team all week and get them ready for next week.
Hey, some of you idiots commenting on the Patriots schedule … teams like Green Bay abd the Giants lose to teams like Houston, indianapolis, and Tennessee.
It wasn't pretty…the Pats have lots of cleaning up to do before the AFCCG. They need to work on just about everything,as Belichick stated at halftime.
Texans defense us as good as it comes. StI'll … 27 points on that defense.
The Patriots punted 8 times and Brady had a 47% completion percentage and threw 2 picks, but here comes the narrative that Brady single-handedly willed them to victory on his back all by himself with zero help.
Can we acknowledge just how great the Patriots defenses typically are during their superbowl runs?
—
He also had 2 TD passes one coming on a 9 play 90 yard drive all on his arm
Funny you left that part out.
Can we also acknowledge just about EVERY QB that has won. SB
Has had a great D?
All of Montanas SB victories his D was ranked 3 or better
The year A Rogers won his the D was ranked #2
I could go on..