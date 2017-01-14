The Patriots are back in the AFC title game

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 11:27 PM EST

It wasn’t the prettiest of performances at times for the Patriots, but the result is the one they wanted.

The Patriots got three touchdowns from Dion Lewis and they held the Texans to three points in the second half of a 34-16 victory that puts them in the AFC Championship Game. It is the sixth straight year they’ve made it at least that far and the 11th time that the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick duo has advanced to the conference title game.

The game felt a little closer than the final score might indicate and the credit for that should go to the Texans defense, which hit Brady early and often over the course of the evening. That frustrated the Patriots star for long stretches of the night and many of his 20 incompletions on the evening came under duress. He also threw two interceptions — the same amount he threw in the regular season — but one went off Michael Floyd’s hands in the first half.

Brock Osweiler threw three interceptions and he had a bit of bad luck when Will Fuller dropped his best pass of the night in the end zone in the third quarter. That score could have brought the Texans within a field goal with a two-point conversion, but, like most everything else for the Texans offense, it wasn’t meant to be. They scored 13 points off short fields attained with the help of turnovers, which wasn’t enough if they wanted a serious shot at a comeback and even touchdowns probably would have left them short given how little the offense could do when left to its own devices.

Given how well the defense played, it would be easy to say that the Texans would have won with a better performance from Osweiler and it’s true because going 23-of-40 for 198 yards, a touchdown and the three interceptions is a disaster. The truth is that they probably wouldn’t have been in Foxboro with better quarterback play as they would have won more than nine wins in the regular season in the first place.

That’s something for the Texans to work on in the offseason and a better unit matched with a defense led by Whitney Mercilus, Jadeveon Clowney and a healthy J.J. Watt would make for a pretty good football team. It may not have defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, who was pulled a play before the Patriots took a final knee to a rousing ovation from the crowd he thrilled as a member of the Patriots. Wilfork’s said he may retire after the season.

The Patriots are a pretty good football team in the here and now, however. Lewis caught a touchdown, ran for one and returned a kickoff for a third in a performance that made history. Lewis is the first player to hit that trifecta in a playoff game and his play made up for many of the other struggles for the offense on Saturday night.

The unit will likely need to be more effective next weekend and their history provides plenty of reason to believe that they can do it. We’ll see in a little more than a week if that’s the case.