Tom Brady picked a second time, Pats still up 24-16

Tom Brady threw two interceptions in 12 regular season games.
He’s thrown two in less than three quarters of Saturday night’s game against the Texans. A Brady pass to Julian Edelman was deflected by linebacker Benardick McKinney and intercepted by safety Andre Hal in the final minute of the third quarter. The quarter came to an end with the Texans facing a third down inside the Patriots’ 30-yard-line, but an incompletion after play resumed meant the Texans settled for a Nick Novak field goal that made the score 24-16.
They had a golden opportunity to cut that lead but an open Will Fuller dropped the best pass Brock Osweiler has thrown all night in the end zone to force another Shane Lechler punt.
The Patriots added to their lead earlier in the quarter when Brady hit James White for a 19-yard touchdown. Brady was 6-of-7 for 94 yards on that drive, a rare bit of success on a night that’s seen Houston’s defense handle themselves well. Brady’s frustration bubbled over after one hit by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, although it was hard to see what penalty was missed on the play.
Pats are lucky the Texans don’t have an offense.
Pats would be toast if Houston had a competent offense.
If Brock wasn’t horrible, the Texans would likely be leading in this game by at least 10.
Brady’s arm is betraying him, it’s not his fault.
And there’s Tom’s soft RTP call. Right on cue.
Brady is looking really old & slow tonight. It really does turn ugly overnight they say
Brady’s arm looks just about shot. No zip at all.
exnavysub says:
Jan 14, 2017 10:50 PM
If Brock wasn’t horrible, the Texans would likely be leading in this game by at least 10.
———————————————
At the end of every series, where he has inevitably been terrible, he has this “What just happened?” look. Like he doesn’t know he’s the reason they are losing.
Tom can’t throw it and catch it…
Regards,
Gisele
Award for the biggest crybaby goes to….Tawmmy .Do you know who I am I’ll have your badge for this um um um I’ll have your whistle for this …..Where’s my mommy ?
Tammy Brady cries everytime he gets hit
Osweiler is so bad it hurts to just watch him. 😦
Brock oswiler is really B.O!!
and brock osweiler throws another INT. Name another QB that is as bad as Brock. You just cant. Props to the Texans defense, they came to play today.
pittsburghdamned says:
Jan 14, 2017 10:52 PM
Brady is looking really old & slow tonight. It really does turn ugly overnight they say
—
He’s completed how many passes 20 or more yards down field this game?
5 or 6?
31-13 NE
that dropped td was the ballgame. inexcusable