Tom Brady picked a second time, Pats still up 24-16

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 10:47 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans in the first half during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tom Brady threw two interceptions in 12 regular season games.

He’s thrown two in less than three quarters of Saturday night’s game against the Texans. A Brady pass to Julian Edelman was deflected by linebacker Benardick McKinney and intercepted by safety Andre Hal in the final minute of the third quarter. The quarter came to an end with the Texans facing a third down inside the Patriots’ 30-yard-line, but an incompletion after play resumed meant the Texans settled for a Nick Novak field goal that made the score 24-16.

They had a golden opportunity to cut that lead but an open Will Fuller dropped the best pass Brock Osweiler has thrown all night in the end zone to force another Shane Lechler punt.

The Patriots added to their lead earlier in the quarter when Brady hit James White for a 19-yard touchdown. Brady was 6-of-7 for 94 yards on that drive, a rare bit of success on a night that’s seen Houston’s defense handle themselves well. Brady’s frustration bubbled over after one hit by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, although it was hard to see what penalty was missed on the play.

16 Responses to “Tom Brady picked a second time, Pats still up 24-16”
  1. pnut87 says: Jan 14, 2017 10:48 PM

    Pats are lucky the Texans don’t have an offense.

  2. buttfumbles says: Jan 14, 2017 10:49 PM

    Pats would be toast if Houston had a competent offense.

  3. exnavysub says: Jan 14, 2017 10:50 PM

    If Brock wasn’t horrible, the Texans would likely be leading in this game by at least 10.

  4. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 14, 2017 10:51 PM

    Brady’s arm is betraying him, it’s not his fault.

  5. FlorioHasAHeadLikeACube says: Jan 14, 2017 10:51 PM

    And there’s Tom’s soft RTP call. Right on cue.

  6. pittsburghdamned says: Jan 14, 2017 10:52 PM

    Brady is looking really old & slow tonight. It really does turn ugly overnight they say

  7. kickinpuppies says: Jan 14, 2017 10:53 PM

    Brady’s arm looks just about shot. No zip at all.

  8. FlorioHasAHeadLikeACube says: Jan 14, 2017 10:53 PM

    exnavysub says:
    Jan 14, 2017 10:50 PM
    If Brock wasn’t horrible, the Texans would likely be leading in this game by at least 10.

    ———————————————

    At the end of every series, where he has inevitably been terrible, he has this “What just happened?” look. Like he doesn’t know he’s the reason they are losing.

  9. jrossizzle says: Jan 14, 2017 10:54 PM

    Tom can’t throw it and catch it…
    Regards,
    Gisele

  10. donbat67 says: Jan 14, 2017 10:54 PM

    Award for the biggest crybaby goes to….Tawmmy .Do you know who I am I’ll have your badge for this um um um I’ll have your whistle for this …..Where’s my mommy ?

  11. vikesr4reel says: Jan 14, 2017 10:54 PM

    Tammy Brady cries everytime he gets hit

  12. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Jan 14, 2017 10:55 PM

    Osweiler is so bad it hurts to just watch him. 😦

  13. vikesr4reel says: Jan 14, 2017 10:56 PM

    Brock oswiler is really B.O!!

  14. ryder09 says: Jan 14, 2017 10:56 PM

    and brock osweiler throws another INT. Name another QB that is as bad as Brock. You just cant. Props to the Texans defense, they came to play today.

  15. Flash1287 says: Jan 14, 2017 10:58 PM

    pittsburghdamned says:
    Jan 14, 2017 10:52 PM
    Brady is looking really old & slow tonight. It really does turn ugly overnight they say

    He’s completed how many passes 20 or more yards down field this game?

    5 or 6?

    31-13 NE

  16. lastwordonpft says: Jan 14, 2017 11:00 PM

    that dropped td was the ballgame. inexcusable

