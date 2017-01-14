Tom Brady picked a second time, Pats still up 24-16

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 10:47 PM EST

Tom Brady threw two interceptions in 12 regular season games.

He’s thrown two in less than three quarters of Saturday night’s game against the Texans. A Brady pass to Julian Edelman was deflected by linebacker Benardick McKinney and intercepted by safety Andre Hal in the final minute of the third quarter. The quarter came to an end with the Texans facing a third down inside the Patriots’ 30-yard-line, but an incompletion after play resumed meant the Texans settled for a Nick Novak field goal that made the score 24-16.

They had a golden opportunity to cut that lead but an open Will Fuller dropped the best pass Brock Osweiler has thrown all night in the end zone to force another Shane Lechler punt.

The Patriots added to their lead earlier in the quarter when Brady hit James White for a 19-yard touchdown. Brady was 6-of-7 for 94 yards on that drive, a rare bit of success on a night that’s seen Houston’s defense handle themselves well. Brady’s frustration bubbled over after one hit by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, although it was hard to see what penalty was missed on the play.