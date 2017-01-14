Two Patriots turnovers leave Texans down 14-13

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 9:13 PM EST

The Patriots are doing all they can to make sure that Saturday night’s game against the Texans stays close.

They jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter on a pair of Dion Lewis touchdowns, including a 98-yard kickoff return after a Texans field goal. A golden night for Lewis picked up some tarnish in the second quarter, however.

Lewis fumbled on the kickoff after Nick Novak’s second field goal of the night and Texans safety Eddie Pleasant recovered on the Patriots’ 12-yard-line. Brock Osweiler hit tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz for a 10-yard touchdown a couple of plays later and the score is now 14-13 in Foxborough.

Novak’s first field goal came after a rare Tom Brady interception. Brady’s pass to wide receiver Michael Floyd went off Floyd’s hands and into cornerback A.J. Bouye’s clutches. Bouye joins Deshawn Shead and Eric Weddle as the only players to intercept passes thrown by Brady this season.

A holding penalty on tackle Chris Clark meant they had to settle for a field goal, but Lewis’ turnover gave them another crack at the end zone. The Patriots, who had run just six offensive plays through the first 19-plus minutes, will need to stop shooting themselves in the foot if they’re going to ensure the Texans stay out for the rest of the evening.