2003 sexual assault allegations against Vance Joseph resurface

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2017, 9:42 PM EST

New Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was accused of sexually assaulting two women at Colorado University in 2003, allegations that resurfaced after he was hired in Denver last week.

Joseph was not arrested or charged, but the Boulder Daily Camera reported this weekend that the a woman talked to police about the incident during a 2004 investigation into widespread corruption within the Colorado football program, where Joseph had been a player and then an assistant coach.

The Broncos have acknowledged that they knew about the allegations, noting that no charges were brought against Joseph and police did not question him.

A woman told police that she and a friend had been drinking and smoking marijuana with Joseph, and that when she went to bed, Joseph took off his clothes, got into her bed and was “touching her all over with his hands and rubbed his body against her,” according to the police officer’s report. The woman said she pretended to be passed out, and Joseph left the room. The next morning, the woman said, the other woman told her that Joseph had gotten into her bed and done the same thing to her until she told him to “get the hell out.”

The women declined to press criminal charges.

Not long after that, Joseph was suspended from Colorado’s coaching staff and then left the school. The university’s then-president has said Joseph was being investigated for sexual harassment in connection with a different incident in which he had sex with a trainer in a campus athletic facility.