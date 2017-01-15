 Skip to content

49ers interview Tom Cable

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 6:06 PM EST
The 49ers announced on Sunday that they’re interviewing Tom Cable for their vacant head coaching position.

Cable, 52, is currently the offensive line coach and assistant head coach of the Seahawks, a role he’s held since 2011. Cable was head coach of the Raiders from 2008-10.

The 49ers’ job is the last of the six coaching jobs that were open immediately following the season that remains open.

Cable is the sixth candidate to interview with the 49ers. The team has already interviewed Anthony Lynn, Kyle Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, Sean McDermott and Sean McVay. Lynn, McVay and McDermott were hired by other teams.

  1. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Jan 15, 2017 6:08 PM

    It would be interesting to have the distinction of having coached BOTH Bay area teams…

  2. baller2 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:11 PM

    The league should re-instate Ray Rice. Major double standard here that this guy still has a job and is being considered as a potential HC.

  3. tylawspick6 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:12 PM

    please take mcdaniels!

    – knowledgeable pats fans

  4. joetoronto says: Jan 15, 2017 6:13 PM

    49er fans must be feel good knowing the Bills are equally as inept as them.

    Just lose baby.

  5. dkeucd says: Jan 15, 2017 6:13 PM

    LOL

  6. haminator says: Jan 15, 2017 6:13 PM

    When Jed Silver Spoon York hires this puke (cause it would be just like him to do so), hopefully he brings back McDonald and Miller to make out the dream team of domestic abusers. I can’t even wrap my brain around giving this guy an interview. Such as the life of a miner fan.

  7. 1bigtex says: Jan 15, 2017 6:14 PM

    Do the 9ers need a domestic abuse coach?

  8. dawsonleery says: Jan 15, 2017 6:14 PM

    It would be so Jed York to hire Tom Cable over Kyle Shanahan or Josh McDaniels.

  9. dirtdawg54 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:15 PM

    What? Jeff Garcia not good enough for you? Well, he’s going to be after every other decent, and has been, candidate interviews with you.

  10. manderson4150 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:18 PM

    Puppet like the DL Coach from a few years ago…..

  11. sweetnlow44 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:18 PM

    Take Bevell instead.

  12. truninerfan49 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:19 PM

    Jed wants to win with class, those this makes total sense.

  13. redandgoldhitman52 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:20 PM

    Oh He’ll no. Next.📢

  14. jrossizzle says: Jan 15, 2017 6:21 PM

    We agree!!!
    Sincerely,
    The 31 other teams

  15. dawgturd says: Jan 15, 2017 6:22 PM

    Things must really be bad for the 9’ers it he’s cable is an option.

  16. bavarianniner says: Jan 15, 2017 6:22 PM

    The second coming of JIM TOMSULA.

    Only that Tomsula seemed to be a nice guy.

  17. redandgoldhitman52 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:23 PM

    Hell*

  18. firerogergoodell says: Jan 15, 2017 6:24 PM

    Such a 49ers move. They have the luxury of being able to wait for Shanahan or McDaniels but they’ll get impatient and hire this re-tread / domestic violence offender.

  19. tmsclade says: Jan 15, 2017 6:26 PM

    They’re just calling through the phone book now and interviewing whoever returns their calls. I finally had to block their number.

