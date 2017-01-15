49ers interview Tom Cable

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 6:06 PM EST

The 49ers announced on Sunday that they’re interviewing Tom Cable for their vacant head coaching position.

Cable, 52, is currently the offensive line coach and assistant head coach of the Seahawks, a role he’s held since 2011. Cable was head coach of the Raiders from 2008-10.

The 49ers’ job is the last of the six coaching jobs that were open immediately following the season that remains open.

Cable is the sixth candidate to interview with the 49ers. The team has already interviewed Anthony Lynn, Kyle Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, Sean McDermott and Sean McVay. Lynn, McVay and McDermott were hired by other teams.