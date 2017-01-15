49ers interview Tom Cable

The 49ers announced on Sunday that they’re interviewing Tom Cable for their vacant head coaching position.
Cable, 52, is currently the offensive line coach and assistant head coach of the Seahawks, a role he’s held since 2011. Cable was head coach of the Raiders from 2008-10.
The 49ers’ job is the last of the six coaching jobs that were open immediately following the season that remains open.
Cable is the sixth candidate to interview with the 49ers. The team has already interviewed Anthony Lynn, Kyle Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, Sean McDermott and Sean McVay. Lynn, McVay and McDermott were hired by other teams.
It would be interesting to have the distinction of having coached BOTH Bay area teams…
The league should re-instate Ray Rice. Major double standard here that this guy still has a job and is being considered as a potential HC.
please take mcdaniels!
– knowledgeable pats fans
49er fans must be feel good knowing the Bills are equally as inept as them.
Just lose baby.
LOL
When Jed Silver Spoon York hires this puke (cause it would be just like him to do so), hopefully he brings back McDonald and Miller to make out the dream team of domestic abusers. I can’t even wrap my brain around giving this guy an interview. Such as the life of a miner fan.
Do the 9ers need a domestic abuse coach?
It would be so Jed York to hire Tom Cable over Kyle Shanahan or Josh McDaniels.
What? Jeff Garcia not good enough for you? Well, he’s going to be after every other decent, and has been, candidate interviews with you.
Puppet like the DL Coach from a few years ago…..
Take Bevell instead.
Jed wants to win with class, those this makes total sense.
Oh He’ll no. Next.📢
We agree!!!
Sincerely,
The 31 other teams
Things must really be bad for the 9’ers it he’s cable is an option.
The second coming of JIM TOMSULA.
Only that Tomsula seemed to be a nice guy.
Hell*
Such a 49ers move. They have the luxury of being able to wait for Shanahan or McDaniels but they’ll get impatient and hire this re-tread / domestic violence offender.
They’re just calling through the phone book now and interviewing whoever returns their calls. I finally had to block their number.