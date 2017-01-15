Aaron Williams leaning toward playing again

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 4:22 PM EST

Bills safety Aaron Williams suffered a season-ending neck injury for the second straight year and his father said that the successive injuries would lead his son to consider ending his playing career.

It looks like Williams is headed in the other direction, though. Williams’ father Anthony wrote on Twitter that he is excited to see his son playing for new head coach Sean McDermott and told the Associated Press that a formal announcement of Williams’ plans is coming.

“He’s leaning toward coming back,” Anthony Williams said. “We’ll take it slow and go from there.”

Williams was injured on a block by Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry on October 23 and has now missed 22 games over the last two seasons. At the end of the season he said he wasn’t ready to make a decision about playing again, saying his mind was running “1,000 miles an hour thinking” about the best course of action.