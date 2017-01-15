Bill O’Brien says he’ll be back

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 1:51 AM EST

Texans coach Bill O’Brien has opted for something more definitive and less philosophical regarding his future with the team.

“I’ll be back next season, I’ll be the Texans head coach,” O’Brien told reporters after Saturday’s 34-16 loss to the Patriots. “I’ll be back next season, like I said, I have a five-year contract. This was year three, and like I’ve also said, I need to do a better job. You know, I think we have a good football team. And overall, we need to do a better job, especially on offense. So, I am going to work hard to try to get that improved this offseason.

O’Brien then was asked about the fact that stories of his potential departure have lingered even after owner Bob McNair said O’Brien wouldn’t be fired.

“I don’t know. I really am just tired of answering it. You know, you can’t even have a sense of humor about it,” O’Brien said, likely in reference to his wife’s question regarding where they’ll be living next year. “You have a sense of humor about it, people run with that. I’m going to be the head coach of the Houston Texans. I’m looking forward to working this offseason to improve the team. I really enjoy coaching this team. I have a lot of great feelings about the guys that I coach in that locker room. You know, the Cushings and the Duane Browns, all those guys. Lamar Miller, C.J. Fiedorowicz, [Ryan] Griffin. You know, all the guys on defense, Kareem [Jackson] and Jonathan Joseph. Whitney [Mercilus], JD [Jadeveon Clowney], I mean, I could name the whole roster. And I’m looking forward to coming back and coaching those guys.”

And so that’s the end of it. Unless it isn’t. If it isn’t, it’s a change that will happen soon.