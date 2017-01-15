Bills hire Mike Waufle as defensive line coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 10:10 AM EST

The Bills have added another experienced piece to Sean McDermott’s coaching staff.

The team announced on Saturday that they have hired Mike Waufle to coach the defensive line. He joins linebackers coach Bob Babich on the staff under defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Waufle spent the last five seasons coaching with the Rams, who had a strong defensive line against both the run and the pass over that period. Waufle has also had two stints with the Raiders and a six-year run with the Giants since moving into the professional ranks in 1998.

Waufle has experience in 4-3 defenses, which is where the Bills appear to be headed after hiring McDermott and Frazier. However the Bills line up, a big part of Waufle’s job will be trying to help defensive tackle Marcell Dareus return to disruptive form up front.