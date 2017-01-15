Chris Boswell sets NFL postseason record with six field goals

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 10:50 PM EST

Chris Boswell has kicked a playoff record six field goals, and the Steelers hold an 18-10 lead over the Chiefs in the final 10 minutes.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got up limping following a sack just before the sixth field goal, but that’s happened before and Roethlisberger tends to be OK. He’s been pretty good, and the Steelers have moved the ball all night but keep settling for field goals.

Le’Veon Bell has matched his team playoff record from last week with 168 rushing yards.

The Chiefs have kept it within one score, though, despite not getting a first down from late in the first quarter until their second possession of the third quarter.