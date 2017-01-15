 Skip to content

Chris Boswell sets NFL postseason record with six field goals

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 10:50 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Kicker Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is congratulated by teammate Jordan Berry #4 after a successful field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chris Boswell has kicked a playoff record six field goals, and the Steelers hold an 18-10 lead over the Chiefs in the final 10 minutes.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got up limping following a sack just before the sixth field goal, but that’s happened before and Roethlisberger tends to be OK. He’s been pretty good, and the Steelers have moved the ball all night but keep settling for field goals.

Le’Veon Bell has matched his team playoff record from last week with 168 rushing yards.

The Chiefs have kept it within one score, though, despite not getting a first down from late in the first quarter until their second possession of the third quarter.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
5 Responses to “Chris Boswell sets NFL postseason record with six field goals”
  1. bonecrushinghits says: Jan 15, 2017 11:17 PM

    No dog in this fight, but all we heard all week long was how potent the Steelers offense was.

    Not a single touchdown?

  2. runtheball says: Jan 15, 2017 11:18 PM

    I feel bad for Alex Smith. He is a great human being!

  3. jrossizzle says: Jan 15, 2017 11:21 PM

    Both games rocked
    Looking forward to AFC / NFC championship round

  4. techyoda12 says: Jan 15, 2017 11:21 PM

    Alex Smith – 2nd tier QB – Confirmed!

  5. jjfootball says: Jan 15, 2017 11:22 PM

    ONE AND DONE, HOW ABOUT THEM CHIEFS? LOL!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!