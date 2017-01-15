 Skip to content

Cowboys come back to tie it with Packers in fourth

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 7:28 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball while being pursued by Morgan Burnett #42 of the Green Bay Packers in the first half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cowboys had every reason to go away. They didn’t.

With Dak Prescott making plays in the passing game and the running game eventually wearing Green Bay down, the Cowboys have come back to tie the NFC Divisional Round game with the Packers 28-28 with 4:08 left in the game.

Prescott hit Dez Bryant with the touchdown pass, and then ran in the two-point conversion to tie. But it was their patience on offense that allowed them back into a game they trailed 21-3 at one point.

Ezekiel Elliott has 22 carries for 125 yards so far, and has provided the kind of rhythm Prescott has enjoyed all year.

And finally, we have a playoff finish that lives up to the hype.

19 Responses to “Cowboys come back to tie it with Packers in fourth”
  1. deuce2222 says: Jan 15, 2017 7:30 PM

    Gantt was dying to post this……

  2. carlpanzramwasatypicalminnesotan says: Jan 15, 2017 7:30 PM

    Great game. Great chess match.

  3. doomsdaydefensetx says: Jan 15, 2017 7:30 PM

    #FinishThisFight

  4. pack13queens0 says: Jan 15, 2017 7:31 PM

    Still plenty of time for the 1 and only A-Rod to win this.

  5. BoyzFan says: Jan 15, 2017 7:31 PM

    We got a couple of miracles from our D. Hope they can come up with one more stop. Oh wait, forgot, it’s the refs.

  6. tigerlilac says: Jan 15, 2017 7:31 PM

    Rogers, when he should have played for the field goal, threw deep into coverage, turning the ball over and giving Dallas life. Now he has a chance to win it.

  7. glenuendo says: Jan 15, 2017 7:32 PM

    This is coming from a ‘skins fan. If anyone screams for Romo over Prescott, they should shut the hell up.

  8. revansrevenant says: Jan 15, 2017 7:33 PM

    I don’t have TV, so I am using this website and checking the score every now and then, but are the Packers choking AGAIN!?

  9. BoyzFan says: Jan 15, 2017 7:36 PM

    Who ever wins this, they’re going to have to play a lot better through all 4 quarters against Atlanta

  10. BoyzFan says: Jan 15, 2017 7:37 PM

    @revansrevenant

    google firstrow sports. you can watch it on there. learned about it when i was traveling out of the country a lot.

  11. bleck5 says: Jan 15, 2017 7:39 PM

    Packers doing what they do best. Blowing 4th quarter leads in tragic fashion.

  12. BoyzFan says: Jan 15, 2017 7:42 PM

    yeah, the refs are really going for Dallas

  13. tigerlilac says: Jan 15, 2017 7:46 PM

    Wow

  14. pack13queens0 says: Jan 15, 2017 7:47 PM

    Mason Crosby, best Kicker ever! Dagger! Bring on the Falcons!

  15. BoyzFan says: Jan 15, 2017 7:55 PM

    @pack13queenso

    I’m confused with your name. Are you a Packer fan or a Viking fan? Aren’t the Packers always calling the Vikings queens?

  16. pack13queens0 says: Jan 15, 2017 8:03 PM

    BoyzFan says:
    Jan 15, 2017 7:55 PM

    @pack13queenso

    I’m confused with your name. Are you a Packer fan or a Viking fan? Aren’t the Packers always calling the Vikings queens?
    ————————————————————–
    Yeah, I am a Packer fan. And I do refer to them as the Queens. 13 represents Packers Championships, 0 represents Minnesota Championships.

  17. laserw says: Jan 15, 2017 8:03 PM

    the FAKE team of the NFL is gone – one and done like I called a month ago – this team was a mirage – awful last drive clock management – they deserved to lose

  18. BoyzFan says: Jan 15, 2017 8:03 PM

    Congrats Packer fans. I think Atlanta is going to be a lot harder game. Good luck. Hope you win it and take out the Patriots.

  19. tybalt1211 says: Jan 15, 2017 8:03 PM

    1 n done

