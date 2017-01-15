Cowboys come back to tie it with Packers in fourth

The Cowboys had every reason to go away. They didn’t.
With Dak Prescott making plays in the passing game and the running game eventually wearing Green Bay down, the Cowboys have come back to tie the NFC Divisional Round game with the Packers 28-28 with 4:08 left in the game.
Prescott hit Dez Bryant with the touchdown pass, and then ran in the two-point conversion to tie. But it was their patience on offense that allowed them back into a game they trailed 21-3 at one point.
Ezekiel Elliott has 22 carries for 125 yards so far, and has provided the kind of rhythm Prescott has enjoyed all year.
And finally, we have a playoff finish that lives up to the hype.
Great game. Great chess match.
#FinishThisFight
Still plenty of time for the 1 and only A-Rod to win this.
We got a couple of miracles from our D. Hope they can come up with one more stop. Oh wait, forgot, it’s the refs.
Rogers, when he should have played for the field goal, threw deep into coverage, turning the ball over and giving Dallas life. Now he has a chance to win it.
This is coming from a ‘skins fan. If anyone screams for Romo over Prescott, they should shut the hell up.
I don’t have TV, so I am using this website and checking the score every now and then, but are the Packers choking AGAIN!?
Who ever wins this, they’re going to have to play a lot better through all 4 quarters against Atlanta
google firstrow sports. you can watch it on there. learned about it when i was traveling out of the country a lot.
Packers doing what they do best. Blowing 4th quarter leads in tragic fashion.
yeah, the refs are really going for Dallas
Wow
Mason Crosby, best Kicker ever! Dagger! Bring on the Falcons!
I’m confused with your name. Are you a Packer fan or a Viking fan? Aren’t the Packers always calling the Vikings queens?
BoyzFan says:
Jan 15, 2017 7:55 PM
I’m confused with your name. Are you a Packer fan or a Viking fan? Aren’t the Packers always calling the Vikings queens?
Yeah, I am a Packer fan. And I do refer to them as the Queens. 13 represents Packers Championships, 0 represents Minnesota Championships.
the FAKE team of the NFL is gone – one and done like I called a month ago – this team was a mirage – awful last drive clock management – they deserved to lose
Congrats Packer fans. I think Atlanta is going to be a lot harder game. Good luck. Hope you win it and take out the Patriots.
