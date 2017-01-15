Cowboys come back to tie it with Packers in fourth

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 7:28 PM EST

The Cowboys had every reason to go away. They didn’t.

With Dak Prescott making plays in the passing game and the running game eventually wearing Green Bay down, the Cowboys have come back to tie the NFC Divisional Round game with the Packers 28-28 with 4:08 left in the game.

Prescott hit Dez Bryant with the touchdown pass, and then ran in the two-point conversion to tie. But it was their patience on offense that allowed them back into a game they trailed 21-3 at one point.

Ezekiel Elliott has 22 carries for 125 yards so far, and has provided the kind of rhythm Prescott has enjoyed all year.

And finally, we have a playoff finish that lives up to the hype.