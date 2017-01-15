Cowboys finally make a play, Dez Bryant goes deep

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 5:54 PM EST

The Cowboys needed anything, and Dez Bryant finally caught something against the Packers.

Bryant just hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott at the precise moment they needed it, cutting Green Bay’s margin to 21-10.

For the moment, it should stop those looking for Tony Romo to warm up, but the Packers have showed no signs of cooling off

In fact, other than left tackle David Bakhtiari being questionable to return with a knee injury, it’s hard to find much fault at all with Green Bay so far.

Ty Montgomery had just run for his second touchdown prior to Bryant’s quick strike, and Bakhtiari went down after Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee hit him in the right knee. But he jogged off the field under his own power.