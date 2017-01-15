Dak Prescott picked, and then Aaron Rodgers is too

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

Dak Prescott only threw four interceptions all season.

The fifth one might have been the killer.

After the Packers opened the second half with another surgical touchdown drive, the Cowboys self-destructed again, with Prescott picked off by Micah Hyde and now they’re down 28-13 in the third quarter.

They didn’t have much margin of error entering the half, but it was close enough they could have stayed conventional. But that quickly turned, and it’s going to take Prescott making plays in the air from here on out if they’re going to have a chance.

The pick was preceded by Aaron Rodgers hitting Jared Cook with a quick touchdown pass, and followed by a rare interception from Rodgers. He hadn’t thrown one since Nov. 13 (a streak of 318 pass attempts without one), and missed a chance to bury the Cowboys.