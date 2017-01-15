Damarious Randall will play today for Packers against Cowboys

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 3:17 PM EST

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall was a late-week add to the injury report, and was questionable with a foot problem, but he’s playing today.

Randall will play today, but cornerback Quinten Rollins (concussion) will not in today’s Divisional Round game against the Cowboys.

Also inactive for the Packers will be quarterback Joe Callahan, running back James Starks, tackle Kyle Murphy, center JC Tretter, wide receiver Jordy Nelson, and linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

Nelson (ribs) was ruled out earlier this week, and Davante Adams will start in his spot.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Mark Sanchez, running back Alfred Morris, guard Jonathan Cooper, defensive tackle Richard Ash, linebacker Mark Nzeocha, and cornerback Leon McFadden are inactive.

That means cornerback Morris Claiborne and left tackle Tyron Smith will be active, as expected.

The Cowboys only have 52 players on the roster at the moment, so they only had to make six players inactive.