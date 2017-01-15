 Skip to content

Devin Hester plans to retire

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2017, 6:51 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Devin Hester #17 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts to a play during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

The best return man in NFL history is planning to call it a career.

Devin Hester said after the Seahawks’ loss to the Falcons on Saturday that it was probably his last game.

“I told my wife this is pretty much my last year,” Hester told reporters after the game. “I was hoping for a run to the Super Bowl. The only thing that I left out of this game is walking away without getting a ring. It’s tough.”

Hester played a great game in his swan song. He returned five kickoffs for 194 yards and also had an 80-yard punt return called back by a penalty.

No player has ever been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame solely as a return man, but Hester has a case for it: He owns the NFL record for combined kick return touchdowns, with 20, the NFL record for punt return touchdowns, with 14, and the NFL record for return touchdowns in a season, with six.

