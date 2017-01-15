Doug Baldwin: Falcons defense can be great

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 11:02 AM EST

With quarterback Matt Ryan putting together a season worthy of MVP consideration in an offense that also features wide receiver Julio Jones and the Devonta Freeman/Tevin Coleman tandem at running back, it’s no surprise that the unit is the most celebrated part of the NFC South champs.

Things went pretty well on the other side of the ball against the Seahawks as well, however. The Falcons intercepted Russell Wilson twice, sacked him three times, picked up a safety and held running back Thomas Rawls to 34 yards on 11 carries a week after he ran wild against the Lions. They weren’t that tough all season, but Seahawks wideout Doug Baldwin says the young group — seven first- or second-year players in prominent roles — is moving in the right direction.

“I think they can be great,” Baldwin told ESPN.com. “They are young, but they have a lot of talent. They have a lot of athletic, gifted talent. No one particular person stood out. It was just their effort. They played really, really hard. And you’ve got to respect that about any team.”

Another strong game next week could put the Falcons in the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history. Should they fall short, optimism about the future should remain firmly in effect given the room to grow for several of the players already filling leading roles.