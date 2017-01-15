Dre Kirkpatrick isn’t impressed with Rams

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 10:04 AM EST

It’s not clear how the Rams will react to the youngest coach in modern NFL history. It is clear how at least one potential free agent from another team is reacting.

Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will, absent a new contract in Cincinnati, be available to sign with any team he wants in March. A Twitter user made a plea for Kirkpatrick to come to the Rams.

Kirkpatrick replied with three words: “I wanna win.”

Of course, desire to win often takes a back seat to financial considerations. If the Rams were to offer Kirkpatrick more money than anyone else, Kirkpatrick may quickly persuade himself that the new culture in L.A. will lead to victories.

The Rams will otherwise have plenty of chances to persuade everyone that their new culture will lead to victories, once the next regular season begins in less than eight months.