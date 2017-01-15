 Skip to content

Earl Thomas vents about Tom Brady’s route to the Super Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 9:37 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on in the first half against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

On the same day that the Seahawks exited the playoffs by losing in Atlanta, the Patriots advanced to their sixth straight AFC title game.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas noticed it, and he doesn’t like it. The Pro Bowler who broke his leg during a Sunday night win over the Panthers in early December took to Twitter to vent about the fact that the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady have dominated thanks to their assignment to a division that has struggled to compete with New England.

While the NFC West isn’t what it recently was, the Seahawks continue to be a very good team. They beat the Patriots in New England during the regular season, and seeing them face Brady twice per year would be exciting and compelling.

And it’s not entirely impossible. If/when the Patriots decide to move on from Brady before Brady decides to move on from football, the 49ers surely would be one of the few teams with which he’d want to end his career. Especially if/when Josh McDaniels is the coach in San Francisco.

Given the manner in which Brady is playing, it’s highly unlikely the Patriots will be nudging Brady out the door any time soon. Which means that, if McDaniels gets the job in San Francisco, Thomas may have to settle for seeing Jimmy Garoppolo in the division for the next several years, at a minimum.

