Falcons have “no concern” over Julio Jones’ foot

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 7:31 AM EST

The Falcons are moving on to the NFC Championship Game and they don’t expect to be sweating about whether wide receiver Julio Jones is going to be in the lineup.

Jones left before Saturday’s 36-20 win over the Seahawks was complete due to an aggravation of the foot/toe injury that Jones has been dealing with in recent weeks. After the game, coach Dan Quinn said Jones would have remained in the game if the score had been closer and that he will be good to go against either the Packers or Cowboys next weekend.

“No concern at the moment,” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “It will be sore, but he’s certainly someone that’s able to battle through it, so I anticipate him being able to rock next week.”

Jones had six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in the first half of Saturday’s game to help the Falcons get out to the big lead they’d maintain through the final whistle.