Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 3:43 PM EST

The Falcons are a step away from the Super Bowl, but they lost a key part of their defense in last night’s win over the Seahawks.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn suffered a torn biceps last night, and will miss the rest of the postseason.

Clayborn was lost early in last night’s game and didn’t return.

He had 4.5 sacks for the Falcons this year.