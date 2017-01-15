Joe Woods will be Vance Joseph’s defensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 5:22 PM EST

The Broncos will move a member of Wade Phillips’ defensive coaching staff up to defensive coordinator to fill the vacancy created when Phillips opted to move on to a job with the Rams.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post had the first report that Joe Woods will get bumped up the ladder after spending the last two years as the team’s defensive backs coach.

Woods got the job on Denver’s staff in 2015 after then-coach Gary Kubiak got a glowing report about Woods’ coaching ability from Vance Joseph, who was named as Kubiak’s successor last week. Joseph, who was the Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2016, said he does not want to call plays on defense, so Woods will likely have that as part of his new responsibilities.

The Broncos made an official announcement of another addition to the coaching staff. John Benton will be the assistant offensive line coach, joining Jeff Davidson with the position group. Benton was the offensive line coach for the Jaguars in 2016 and has also held that position with the Dolphins and Texans.