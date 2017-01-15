Mathews, Toussaint, Green inactive for Steelers

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 7:01 PM EST

Steelers defensive end Ricardo Mathews, running back Fitzgerald Toussaint and tight end Ladarius Green will not play in Sunday night’s divisional playoff game at Kansas City.

The Steelers had listed Green as doubtful. He’s now missed four straight games due to a concussion. Mathews (ankle) and Toussaint (concussion) had been listed as questionable.

The Steelers had previously listed linebacker Anthony Chickillo as out due to an ankle injury. Also inactive for the Steelers are Zach Mettenberger, Brian Mihalik and Al-Hajj Shabazz.

The Chiefs have no injury-related absences. Inactive for the Chiefs are Victor Ochi, Tyler Bray, Knile Davis, D.J. White, T.J. Barnes, Mike Person and Ross Travis.