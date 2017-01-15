Michael Bennett lashes out at reporter after loss

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 12:27 AM EST

When the Seahawks have season-ending losses, they also have a tendency to lose composure.

The chippiness began to emerge as Saturday’s game at Atlanta began to get away from them in the third quarter. After the contest ended, defensive end Michael Bennett lashed out at a reporter who suggested that the Seahawks weren’t able to get enough pressure on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

“We got a lot of pressure,” Bennett said, via Jayson Jenks and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don’t know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don’t point and say we didn’t do what we needed to do, OK? Don’t do that.

“Get out of my face now. Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job [expletive]. OK, exactly. Get the [expletive] out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with me. I just put my heart on the [expletive] field. Don’t [expletive] play with me. Get the [expletive] out of my face then. Try me again, see what happens. I ain’t one of these [expletive] out here. Don’t try to tell me what I didn’t do [expletive].”

Via Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times, Bennett also asked the reporter, “What adversity you went through?” The reporter, Bill Wixey of Q13, has survived Hodgkins’ lymphoma.

The loss of composure from Bennett after the game was an extension of his apparent loss of composure during the game, a phenomenon that safety Kam Chancellor lamented after the game.

“One thing I told the defense is that every game that we argue, every game where on the field it was a bunch of arguing, trying to fight the other team, we lost,” Chancellor said, via Stephen Cohen of seattlepi.com. “I told them that humility sets in. You’ve got to remain poised. You’ve got to remain humble throughout all the battle.”

While the loss of composure didn’t contribute to the 26-10 deficit in which the Seahawks found themselves early in the third quarter, it made it harder for the team to come together and erase it, like that did four years ago when a 27-7 second-half margin ultimately became a 28-27 lead. (The Falcons won that game on the late field goal.)

But the 2012 Seahawks were still on the way up, and Bennett wasn’t part of the team. Now that they’re an established force in the NFL, the expectations are high — and the frustrations of failing to meet them are considerable. It happened two years ago at the end of Super Bowl XLIX, and it has happened again.

Now that they’re 0-0 again, the Seahawks will need to figure out what needs to be done to get back to the top of the mountain, and how to handle adversity that may arise if/when they get close to the summit again.