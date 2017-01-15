NFL confirms game in Kansas City set for 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2017, 12:52 PM EST

The NFL moved today’s kickoff in Kansas City from the early afternoon to prime time. It won’t need to move it again.

The league confirmed this morning that the game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. It was originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, but an ice storm in Kansas City resulted in the kickoff being delayed, and there were some concerns that severe weather could cause yet another delay.

“Tonight’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC will move forward as announced at 8:20 p.m. ET,” the league’s statement said. “We feel comfortable, after consulting with local and state authorities and both teams, that we can proceed tonight without resulting in any negative impact on public safety resources. We will continue to monitor the weather and urge anyone traveling to the game to use appropriate caution and heed any warnings from local authorities.”

Authorities are asking fans to leave early for the game to give themselves extra time to drive slowly and safely.