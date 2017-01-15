NFL still reviewing Joey Porter case under personal conduct policy

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 7:47 PM EST

Steelers linebacker coach Joey Porter will work on Sunday night in Kansas City. Whether he will be missing any work in the future remains to be seen.

A league spokesman tells PFT that Porter’s situation is still being reviewed under the personal conduct policy. The Steelers initially placed Porter on leave but then reinstated him when the charges arising from an incident last Sunday night, which initially included aggravated assault, were reduced significantly by a local prosecutor, who has broad discretion when deciding on charges — and who ultimately will be subject to re-election in an electorate chock full of Steelers fans. (Just saying.)

Porter currently faces charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct only.

The league consistently has said that non-players are held to a higher standard than players. Given the high standard to which players are routinely held, incidents involving coaches and front-office executives typically are monitored closely by the NFL Players Association for signs of a double standard or other inconsistency in treatment.

Among other things, the league office could choose to place Porter on paid leave pending the resolution of his criminal case and/or the outcome of his internal review under the conduct policy. In theory, the NFL could implement paid leave at any point, including before next weekend’s AFC title game, if the Steelers prevail on Sunday night.