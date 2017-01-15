NFL’s investigation into Ezekiel Elliott won’t wrap up any time soon

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2017, 9:07 AM EST

The NFL has spent months investigating an allegation by an ex-girlfriend of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that he committed domestic violence in their relationship, and that investigation isn’t going to end any time soon.

Elliott is in the process of responding to inquiries from the NFL and the investigation won’t be over by the Super Bowl, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It’s convenient timing for the NFL that the investigation won’t end before the Super Bowl, as the league would obviously prefer to avoid any headlines that include both the name of one of the league’s most prominent players and the words “domestic violence” during the postseason.

Prosecutors decline to file legal charges against Elliott after police investigated the woman’s allegations. The NFL’s policies allow players to be disciplined regardless of whether they are criminally charged.