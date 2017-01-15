Only one city could keep the Raiders from going to Las Vegas

The Raiders will indeed be filing for permission to relocate to Las Vegas. And, currently, the belief is that the Raiders will get the 24 or more votes necessary to secure permission to move.
There’s one city that could change that. And it’s not Oakland.
As one league source with knowledge of the dynamics of the situation explained it to PFT, San Diego could potentially disrupt the momentum to Las Vegas, if San Diego can quickly put together the cash necessary to build a stadium.
That’s a gigantic if, however. San Diego had 15 years to figure out how to keep the Chargers and couldn’t. They’ll need to move with unrealistic speed to have any hope of getting the Raiders. With no chance of getting any public money that quickly, San Diego would need a huge influx of private cash to put a stadium plan together.
They’d also have to get the attention of Raiders owner Mark Davis, who seems to be very intent on moving to Las Vegas. But a serious, albeit unlikely, effort by San Diego to cobble something together could be the thing that begins to get the attention of owners who may be inclined to keep the NFL out of Las Vegas.
Not sure San Diego even needs to build a new stadium. Qualcomm was remodeled in 2002 and hosted the super bowl in 2003. If they offered a $1 lease with all revenue going to the Raiders. That might be enough.
This is crazy talk.
Actually Mike, it’s the other way around, the Chargers had 15 years how to figure out how to stay in SD and couldn’t.
Cannot understand how anyone is ok with a las vegas team. I can’t trust myself to stay responsible in vegas. So how’s about we give some 21 year old kids a 15 million dollar paycheck and turn them loose in a city with gambling and legal prostitution. Drinking and drugs are two of the city’s top five industries. Have the owners seen the documentary “Broke”? have they seen how much trouble athletes get into in the other 31 cities? Have they seen the arrest counter on this website’s front page? Putting a team in Vegas is putting an irresponsible and unfair burden on that teams players.
So they didnt give the franchise that had been there for forever the money, but they would give the human thumb a billion dollars? Ok.