Packers get the game-winner as time expires over Cowboys

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t quite perfect, but Mason Crosby was.
The Packers kicker had to hit his game-winning field goal twice, but he nailed the 51-yarder twice as the Packers beat the Cowboys 34-31 to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
They’ll travel to Atlanta next week, but it will be hard to top this one for drama.
Crosby had hit a 56-yard field goal with 1:33 left, but Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey matched him with a 52-yarder with 0:35 left which seemed to point it toward overtime.
But that’s when Rodgers happened.
The Packers quarterback threaded one to tight end Jared Cook for a 35-yard gain on third-and-20, with Cook dragging his feet perfectly to set up Crosby’s kick with 0:03 left on the clock.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett used his final timeout to ice Crosby, but it didn’t work, as he nailed the second one cleaner than the first.
Rodgers was 28-of-43 passing for 356 yards and two touchdowns, with one rare interception. It wasn’t as clinical as he’s been lately, but he made the one play to Cook when he had to, breaking the hearts of the Cowboys and their fans after a 13-3 season, and what appeared to be a magical comeback by rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.
Trailing 21-3, Prescott brought them back to a 28-28 tie late in the fourth, with his own particular brand of special.
The rookie threw for 302 and three touchdowns, and ran for the two-point conversion to even it.
But he couldn’t match Rodgers, or at least didn’t have enough time.
My God what a game.
One and done
If I am a Dallas fan, I would be feeling pretty good about the future. Dak has shown he is a TRUE franchise QB.
So like watching cowgirls lose.
Three things certain in life at the turn of the new century :
1.Death
2.Taxes
3.Dallas Cowboys deliciously get eliminated from a chance to win the Superbowl in painful fashion in front of the whole world.
I wonder if Jerry Jones will get refund for the tickets he bought for Houston
What is wrong with my Packers? After having an 18 point lead, we needed the Heimlich maneuver to avoid another epic choke job.
antkowiak666 says:
Dec 23, 2016 12:37 PM
Just because the Cowboys have the best overall record,I do not see them as the best overall team in the NFC.Do not believe me??Get back with me after the NFC Championship.
So I was a week off….forgive me:)
Nothing to be ashamed of Dallas fans…great future for you guys.
As for GB, their luck will run out sooner rather than later with those hailmary type throws.
Enjoy! 🙂
Thanks to both teams for saving this awful season. And thumbs me down all you want Pats fans, Rodgers is the best ever. No one can make the throws he can.
Yes all hail Crosby my year is complete seattle and cowboys go down lmao they both deserve it. #goniners #nobodyhasitbetterthanus
Erin Rodgers the dancing ballerina is the benificiary of a non call two cowboys where absolutely mugged at the line of scrimmage one guy had an arm round his throats while anothe offensive lineman talckled him
Congrats Packers and Packer fans. Good game. My Cowboys just weren’t good enough today.
Think the play of the game was the sack on Aaron Rodgers. How did he not fumble it ? What a game though
Great game — so that’s what a clutch playoff FG looks like. Congrats Pack fans.
No dog in this fight, but that was one hell of a playoff football game. Makes up for the crap show that had been the playoffs to this point.
That guy who got the tattoo of Cowboy super bowl champions probably feels great now.
Great heavyweight slugfest. Good Luck ahead Packers and Packer fans. See you next year – Cowboy fan.
Great game. That’s what post season football should look like. Not that drudgery from last weekend.
Finally an exciting playoff game. Great game.
Congrats to Packer’s fans. I’m crushed but we are going to have a lot of success going forward with this team. That was a game for the ages. 😩
The curse of Jerry Jones lives…..
One. And. Done.
A real heartbreaker. This is a great Cowboys team though and we’ll be back next year
Would have been a blowout if Morgan B didn’t get hurt.. that killed GBs secondary
Good game to watch, especially the 4th quarter. I’m not sure there’s anyone more clutch in the NFL than Aaron Rodgers at this point in time.
The Falcons v Packers has the makings of a real shootout, which of course means it will end 10-7.
That game damn near killed me
DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?????
I hate that Fox shows Jerry’s face when they are scoring, but why won’t they show skeletor’s reaction at the end anymore. I find so much delight in seeing his face at the end of another one and done playoff game!
WE ARE WRITING THE GREATEST FOOTBALL STORY EVER TOLD. HOW MANY HATERS WILL BE SILENCED NOW? #HeadedToHouston. DAGGER.
Cowboys will never sniff another lombardi again.
Thank God, I almost had a heart attack watching that ending!!
Wow – now THAT was playoff football.
What. A. Game!! Rodgers is just incredible. Packers defense is awful….
That wasn’t a catch.
Also, someone has to bring up the state of officiating in favor of Green Bay. The officials “missed” 23 calls against the Packers in Week 1, and it’s only gotten worse since.
Been listening to opposing team fans predict the Packers demise week after week after week. Hahahaha.
Many teams would love to have a few Dallas players. Good season lead by a Rookie!
good job nfl script writers.
Thought GB was going to give this one away for a minute. Then I remembered there was still a few seconds on the clock and Rodgers was going to have the ball.
This has got to just kill the Vikings fans watching Aaron Rodgers and the Packers win like this. Not one miss by the kicker!
Cowboys would have won if Romo was playing.
Wow! Great game by both teams. Amazing!
How about them unhappy cowboy fans who thought they were gonna beat the pack
I don’t have any allegiance to either team, but it just seems so easy to root against Dallas. I think it’s because of the owner.
You dallas fans should be ashamed of yourselves – you bought into the smoking being blown up your keisters – that team was all mirage – it had no substance – if it weren’t for Sean Lee, you’d have lost by 40
Crosby effectively kicked 3 50+ yarders in the last 90 seconds, with a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line.
Cool as a cucumber.
Cue all the Viking fans blaming the refs for the Packers’ great win.
Why do we never get the money shot at the end … you know, the one of Jerry Jones looking like a pygmy wino in the last stages of alcohol poisoning?
Simply the best. I am so damn happy for Jared Cook. And Crosby?? OMG, 3 over50 yards in the last 1:30? Great win after a number of late game dives on the final play of more than a few playoff games. The ghosts are being exorcised, Rodgers is hot, the team can smell the Super Bowl and it’s a great day (again) to be a Packer’s fan. Helluva effort by the Cowboys. No more spoons to the face for EE, thank the good Lord.
Too bad the Cowboys had to kick a FG before the half, after GB tackled Witten but was not called for PI.
logicalvoicesays says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:08 PM
More deflate gate karma.
agreed, Rodgers is the best “thrower” of the football ever
Arod and Crosby put on a free in clinic in being clutch. Take note Cowboys.
I apologize in advance for this but….
Love them Cowboys!!!!!
Love to see MR. Feed Me lose. Too bad for Zak, he’s a cool dude. Cowboys had a good season.
So 13-3 and not even a playoff win? Oh my. Aaron is on a tear. Best arm in the NFL, period. Congrats GB!
I love how people like Seahawks fans keep calling Rogers overrated, best QB in the game and the is no question. No other QB can do what he does and will probably go down as the greatest of all time.
Wow
What a game
Rogers is the man
Beat Dallas in Dallas. Wow
Aaron Rodgers is a very, very, very, very bad man.
Unreal. Great game. Both teams left it all in the field.
Dammer: What is wrong with my Packers? After having an 18 point lead, we needed the Heimlich maneuver to avoid another epic choke job.
It must be hell to be you.
Cowboy fans are devastated but your team holds the key to a dynasty. Very good.
It’s been God’s plan all along. He’s a Packer fan so he’s really blessing them with an eventual Lombardi Trophy. What a story this will be after the Badgers were hosed from the College Football Playoff.
They built a whole in the roof so God can watch Satan’s team lose painfully in the playoffs.
Kicker won it for them and totally bailed out Rodgers. Matt Ryan and the Falcons will shred GB.
Next week we have the Falcons. Jordy will be back, and the fire burns hot. It will be an interesting week ahead listening to the naysayers in Hotlanta and the blubbering Viking fans.
Another classic cowpies choke! Bwa ha ha ha ha!
Like I said, the Cowboys this year were like the Panthers last year – all that celebrating and goofing off, all the constant media coverage, and where did that get them? Regular Season Champs. Now Ezekiel Elliott can wear whatever shirt he wants while he does his cereal-eating dance with an actual bowl while watching the conference championships from home.
people forgot there are only three guarantees in life, death, taxes, and the dallas cowboys losing in the 1st round of the playoffs.
“”Cowboys coach Jason Garrett used his final timeout to ice Crosby, but it didn’t work, as he nailed the second one cleaner than the first.””
The 2nd one was looking wide for awhile there.
Now all the bandwagon Cowboys “fans” can stop wearing their Cowboys gear…
Now the Cowboy fans sound like Viking fans!
Anyone seen Jerrah? 🙂
lol!!
entitled jerrah on the watch
What a game. Crosby sure earned his salary today.
So, how did the Vikings do today?
sopadegato says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:11 PM
That wasn’t a catch.
Also, someone has to bring up the state of officiating in favor of Green Bay. The officials “missed” 23 calls against the Packers in Week 1, and it’s only gotten worse since.
At least you’re not bitter
Why didn’t they show Jerrah at the end of the game? They sure show him enough during the game in his press box!
From a die hard Vikings fan….. Great game Aaron Rodgers, you earned this win. Congrats packer fans, I don’t have to like it but I RESPECT it.
How about them Cowboys….always the accident waiting to happen.
ctiggs says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:09 PM
Yes all hail Crosby my year is complete seattle and cowboys go down lmao they both deserve it. #goniners #nobodyhasitbetterthanus
Laugh away. York is still in charge, only won 2 games all year, franchise owes $69 million still to previous coaches and assistants. That is laughable
sopadegato says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:11 PM
That wasn’t a catch.
Also, someone has to bring up the state of officiating in favor of Green Bay. The officials “missed” 23 calls against the Packers in Week 1, and it’s only gotten worse since.
It’s getting old, but we agree……Dez’s non-catch at Lambeau is STILL not a catch.
Tonight, the Packer receivers were blatantly held time after time and the ref’s were looking skyward and whistling at bluebirds. Blind.
The Packers DESERVED this win.
Great game. But how in the world does a HOF TE like Jason Witten only have 1 playoff touchdown in his storied career. And that 1 occurred today!
That was a hell of a game.. Instant classic. I don’t know how you could complain unless your a troll or Skip Bayless or lost some $ on that game.. Dallas showed some heart in the end but there defense needs a lot of work if they want to be back. If I am Dallas I won’t settle for anything less then what Bradford fetched. A 1st and 3rd for Romo from Arizona, Houston or Denver.. That was one heck of a game.. But I don’t feel sorry for that jerk Jerrahhhh Jones. Thank god I don’t have to see his face in two weeks. We probably will be stuck with Brady but to have both Dallas and New England would of been hard to watch.. What a ballgame!
WOOOOOOOOOHOOOOOOOOOO! HOW ‘BOUT DEM COWBOYS!!! One and done, baby! Now all you fair weather, bandwagon Cowboys fans can return the items that arrived late and you didn’t get in time for Christmas. Now HOPEFULLY, you’ll also take your meds to get over your delusions that a team with no consistent pass rush would actually win the Super Bowl based on offense alone. Get some pass rushers in the off season and you could have a LEGITIMATE shot at winning a Super Bowl.
1 n dun! 1 n dun! 1 n dun!
MD says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:13 PM
Your Tears are DELICIOUS. Guaranteed the Redskins win MULTIPLE Superbowls before Dallas wins the NFC Championship again HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!
hbudgess says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:17 PM
From a die hard Vikings fan….. Great game Aaron Rodgers, you earned this win. Congrats packer fans, I don’t have to like it but I RESPECT it.
Thank you. And I wish you guys the best of luck next season, I really do.
For a declining quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is pretty good. Great game. Next week’s over should be in the 60s….
Cowboys fans. Great team. Great game. Dak is for real.
Too bad Vikings fans are as clutch about conspiracy theories and not being accountable as Crosby is kicking game winners.
Romo would of blocked that field goal..
WE ARE WRITING THE GREATEST FOOTBALL STORY EVER TOLD.
A Packer fan thinking he is the greatest ever. Shocking!
bucrightoff says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:09 PM
Thanks to both teams for saving this awful season. And thumbs me down all you want Pats fans, Rodgers is the best ever. No one can make the throws he can.
No need to take a shot at Brady, looks weak. Can’t you just enjoy two of the greatest QBs to ever lace em up? Brady doesn’t need to throw 30 yard passes on the run while scrambling, I think he’s done just fine for himself playing his own brand of QB.
What a game, Rodgers was great; Dak was great, big dramatic plays on both sides. Kickers were money, and from deep, no chip shots for Bailey or Crosby, very impressive game.
What impressed me the most about Rodgers is holding onto the ball when he was sacked right before his best throw, can’t believe he didn’t fumble.
Gotta hand it to the ‘Boys. Valiant effort. Game of the year
Finally, a great game after six stinkers.
Too bad they didn’t pan to Jerruh the moment the kick was good. Now that Peyton is retired we need a new “ManningLoserFace!”
Was hoping to see Jerrah’s falling face lift after the winning FG, oh well.
It took a Cowboy game to make the playoffs interesting. Win or lose the Cowboys always make things interesting.
What an entertaining game that was…the Packers are going to be hard to beat,no matter who is left.
Am I the only one who thought they would of called a halfback screen pass on 3rd and 20 and maybe set up a hail marry at the 50 yard line.. that was one hell of a throw and catch! McCarthy would of been fired if he lost another heartbreaker.. Rodgers and Pack bailed him out! What a game! WHAT A GAME!
Poor purples and Skip Bayless – the best day of their year is postponed another week (at least.)
Congrats to the packers.
Truly a great game to watch.
If the packers don’t win the Super Bowl, it’s an epic choke.
logicalvoicesays says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:08 PM
