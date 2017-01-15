Packers get the game-winner as time expires over Cowboys

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t quite perfect, but Mason Crosby was.
The Packers kicker had to hit his game-winning field goal twice, but he nailed the 51-yarder twice as the Packers beat the Cowboys 34-31 to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
They’ll travel to Atlanta next week, but it will be hard to top this one for drama.
Crosby had hit a 56-yard field goal with 1:33 left, but Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey matched him with a 52-yarder with 0:35 left which seemed to point it toward overtime.
But that’s when Rodgers happened.
The Packers quarterback threaded one to tight end Jared Cook for a 35-yard gain on third-and-20, with Cook dragging his feet perfectly to set up Crosby’s kick with 0:03 left on the clock.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett used his final timeout to ice Crosby, but it didn’t work, as he nailed the second one cleaner than the first.
Rodgers was 28-of-43 passing for 356 yards and two touchdowns, with one rare interception. It wasn’t as clinical as he’s been lately, but he made the one play to Cook when he had to, breaking the hearts of the Cowboys and their fans after a 13-3 season, and what appeared to be a magical comeback by rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.
Trailing 21-3, Prescott brought them back to a 28-28 tie late in the fourth, with his own particular brand of special.
The rookie threw for 302 and three touchdowns, and ran for the two-point conversion to even it.
But he couldn’t match Rodgers, or at least didn’t have enough time.
My God what a game.
One and done
If I am a Dallas fan, I would be feeling pretty good about the future. Dak has shown he is a TRUE franchise QB.
So like watching cowgirls lose.
Three things certain in life at the turn of the new century :
1.Death
2.Taxes
3.Dallas Cowboys deliciously get eliminated from a chance to win the Superbowl in painful fashion in front of the whole world.
I wonder if Jerry Jones will get refund for the tickets he bought for Houston
What is wrong with my Packers? After having an 18 point lead, we needed the Heimlich maneuver to avoid another epic choke job.
antkowiak666 says:
Dec 23, 2016 12:37 PM
Just because the Cowboys have the best overall record,I do not see them as the best overall team in the NFC.Do not believe me??Get back with me after the NFC Championship.
——————————————————————–
So I was a week off….forgive me:)
Nothing to be ashamed of Dallas fans…great future for you guys.
As for GB, their luck will run out sooner rather than later with those hailmary type throws.
Enjoy! 🙂
Thanks to both teams for saving this awful season. And thumbs me down all you want Pats fans, Rodgers is the best ever. No one can make the throws he can.
Yes all hail Crosby my year is complete seattle and cowboys go down lmao they both deserve it. #goniners #nobodyhasitbetterthanus
Erin Rodgers the dancing ballerina is the benificiary of a non call two cowboys where absolutely mugged at the line of scrimmage one guy had an arm round his throats while anothe offensive lineman talckled him
Congrats Packers and Packer fans. Good game. My Cowboys just weren’t good enough today.
Think the play of the game was the sack on Aaron Rodgers. How did he not fumble it ? What a game though
Great game — so that’s what a clutch playoff FG looks like. Congrats Pack fans.
No dog in this fight, but that was one hell of a playoff football game. Makes up for the crap show that had been the playoffs to this point.
That guy who got the tattoo of Cowboy super bowl champions probably feels great now.
Great heavyweight slugfest. Good Luck ahead Packers and Packer fans. See you next year – Cowboy fan.
Great game. That’s what post season football should look like. Not that drudgery from last weekend.
Finally an exciting playoff game. Great game.
Congrats to Packer’s fans. I’m crushed but we are going to have a lot of success going forward with this team. That was a game for the ages. 😩
The curse of Jerry Jones lives…..
One. And. Done.
A real heartbreaker. This is a great Cowboys team though and we’ll be back next year
Would have been a blowout if Morgan B didn’t get hurt.. that killed GBs secondary
Good game to watch, especially the 4th quarter. I’m not sure there’s anyone more clutch in the NFL than Aaron Rodgers at this point in time.
The Falcons v Packers has the makings of a real shootout, which of course means it will end 10-7.
That game damn near killed me
DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?????
I hate that Fox shows Jerry’s face when they are scoring, but why won’t they show skeletor’s reaction at the end anymore. I find so much delight in seeing his face at the end of another one and done playoff game!
WE ARE WRITING THE GREATEST FOOTBALL STORY EVER TOLD. HOW MANY HATERS WILL BE SILENCED NOW? #HeadedToHouston. DAGGER.
Cowboys will never sniff another lombardi again.
Thank God, I almost had a heart attack watching that ending!!
Wow – now THAT was playoff football.
What. A. Game!! Rodgers is just incredible. Packers defense is awful….
That wasn’t a catch.
Also, someone has to bring up the state of officiating in favor of Green Bay. The officials “missed” 23 calls against the Packers in Week 1, and it’s only gotten worse since.
Been listening to opposing team fans predict the Packers demise week after week after week. Hahahaha.
Many teams would love to have a few Dallas players. Good season lead by a Rookie!
good job nfl script writers.
Thought GB was going to give this one away for a minute. Then I remembered there was still a few seconds on the clock and Rodgers was going to have the ball.
This has got to just kill the Vikings fans watching Aaron Rodgers and the Packers win like this. Not one miss by the kicker!
Cowboys would have won if Romo was playing.
Wow! Great game by both teams. Amazing!
How about them unhappy cowboy fans who thought they were gonna beat the pack
I don’t have any allegiance to either team, but it just seems so easy to root against Dallas. I think it’s because of the owner.
You dallas fans should be ashamed of yourselves – you bought into the smoking being blown up your keisters – that team was all mirage – it had no substance – if it weren’t for Sean Lee, you’d have lost by 40
Crosby effectively kicked 3 50+ yarders in the last 90 seconds, with a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line.
Cool as a cucumber.
Cue all the Viking fans blaming the refs for the Packers’ great win.
Why do we never get the money shot at the end … you know, the one of Jerry Jones looking like a pygmy wino in the last stages of alcohol poisoning?
Simply the best. I am so damn happy for Jared Cook. And Crosby?? OMG, 3 over50 yards in the last 1:30? Great win after a number of late game dives on the final play of more than a few playoff games. The ghosts are being exorcised, Rodgers is hot, the team can smell the Super Bowl and it’s a great day (again) to be a Packer’s fan. Helluva effort by the Cowboys. No more spoons to the face for EE, thank the good Lord.
Too bad the Cowboys had to kick a FG before the half, after GB tackled Witten but was not called for PI.
logicalvoicesays says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:08 PM
More deflate gate karma.
agreed, Rodgers is the best “thrower” of the football ever
Arod and Crosby put on a free in clinic in being clutch. Take note Cowboys.
I apologize in advance for this but….
Love them Cowboys!!!!!
Love to see MR. Feed Me lose. Too bad for Zak, he’s a cool dude. Cowboys had a good season.
So 13-3 and not even a playoff win? Oh my. Aaron is on a tear. Best arm in the NFL, period. Congrats GB!
I love how people like Seahawks fans keep calling Rogers overrated, best QB in the game and the is no question. No other QB can do what he does and will probably go down as the greatest of all time.
Wow
What a game
Rogers is the man
Beat Dallas in Dallas. Wow
Aaron Rodgers is a very, very, very, very bad man.
Unreal. Great game. Both teams left it all in the field.
Dammer: What is wrong with my Packers? After having an 18 point lead, we needed the Heimlich maneuver to avoid another epic choke job.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
It must be hell to be you.
Cowboy fans are devastated but your team holds the key to a dynasty. Very good.
It’s been God’s plan all along. He’s a Packer fan so he’s really blessing them with an eventual Lombardi Trophy. What a story this will be after the Badgers were hosed from the College Football Playoff.
They built a whole in the roof so God can watch Satan’s team lose painfully in the playoffs.
Kicker won it for them and totally bailed out Rodgers. Matt Ryan and the Falcons will shred GB.
Next week we have the Falcons. Jordy will be back, and the fire burns hot. It will be an interesting week ahead listening to the naysayers in Hotlanta and the blubbering Viking fans.
Another classic cowpies choke! Bwa ha ha ha ha!
Like I said, the Cowboys this year were like the Panthers last year – all that celebrating and goofing off, all the constant media coverage, and where did that get them? Regular Season Champs. Now Ezekiel Elliott can wear whatever shirt he wants while he does his cereal-eating dance with an actual bowl while watching the conference championships from home.
people forgot there are only three guarantees in life, death, taxes, and the dallas cowboys losing in the 1st round of the playoffs.
“”Cowboys coach Jason Garrett used his final timeout to ice Crosby, but it didn’t work, as he nailed the second one cleaner than the first.””
The 2nd one was looking wide for awhile there.
Now all the bandwagon Cowboys “fans” can stop wearing their Cowboys gear…
Now the Cowboy fans sound like Viking fans!
Anyone seen Jerrah? 🙂
lol!!
entitled jerrah on the watch
What a game. Crosby sure earned his salary today.
So, how did the Vikings do today?
Why didn’t they show Jerrah at the end of the game? They sure show him enough during the game in his press box!
From a die hard Vikings fan….. Great game Aaron Rodgers, you earned this win. Congrats packer fans, I don’t have to like it but I RESPECT it.
How about them Cowboys….always the accident waiting to happen.
ctiggs says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:09 PM
Yes all hail Crosby my year is complete seattle and cowboys go down lmao they both deserve it. #goniners #nobodyhasitbetterthanus
Laugh away. York is still in charge, only won 2 games all year, franchise owes $69 million still to previous coaches and assistants. That is laughable
Great game. But how in the world does a HOF TE like Jason Witten only have 1 playoff touchdown in his storied career. And that 1 occurred today!
That was a hell of a game.. Instant classic. I don’t know how you could complain unless your a troll or Skip Bayless or lost some $ on that game.. Dallas showed some heart in the end but there defense needs a lot of work if they want to be back. If I am Dallas I won’t settle for anything less then what Bradford fetched. A 1st and 3rd for Romo from Arizona, Houston or Denver.. That was one heck of a game.. But I don’t feel sorry for that jerk Jerrahhhh Jones. Thank god I don’t have to see his face in two weeks. We probably will be stuck with Brady but to have both Dallas and New England would of been hard to watch.. What a ballgame!
WOOOOOOOOOHOOOOOOOOOO! HOW ‘BOUT DEM COWBOYS!!! One and done, baby! Now all you fair weather, bandwagon Cowboys fans can return the items that arrived late and you didn’t get in time for Christmas. Now HOPEFULLY, you’ll also take your meds to get over your delusions that a team with no consistent pass rush would actually win the Super Bowl based on offense alone. Get some pass rushers in the off season and you could have a LEGITIMATE shot at winning a Super Bowl.
1 n dun! 1 n dun! 1 n dun!
For a declining quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is pretty good. Great game. Next week’s over should be in the 60s….
Cowboys fans. Great team. Great game. Dak is for real.
Too bad Vikings fans are as clutch about conspiracy theories and not being accountable as Crosby is kicking game winners.
Romo would of blocked that field goal..
WE ARE WRITING THE GREATEST FOOTBALL STORY EVER TOLD.
——–9
A Packer fan thinking he is the greatest ever. Shocking!
Gotta hand it to the ‘Boys. Valiant effort. Game of the year
Finally, a great game after six stinkers.
Too bad they didn’t pan to Jerruh the moment the kick was good. Now that Peyton is retired we need a new “ManningLoserFace!”
Was hoping to see Jerrah’s falling face lift after the winning FG, oh well.
It took a Cowboy game to make the playoffs interesting. Win or lose the Cowboys always make things interesting.
What an entertaining game that was…the Packers are going to be hard to beat,no matter who is left.
Am I the only one who thought they would of called a halfback screen pass on 3rd and 20 and maybe set up a hail marry at the 50 yard line.. that was one hell of a throw and catch! McCarthy would of been fired if he lost another heartbreaker.. Rodgers and Pack bailed him out! What a game! WHAT A GAME!
Poor purples and Skip Bayless – the best day of their year is postponed another week (at least.)
Congrats to the packers.
Truly a great game to watch.
If the packers don’t win the Super Bowl, it’s an epic choke.
Too bad the Cowboys had to kick a FG before the half, after GB tackled Witten but was not called for PI.
——————————————————-
And what about the two holding penalties against Devonte Adams where they just about tore his jersey off!! I guess that doesn’t count huh?
whenwilliteverend says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:17 PM
What a game. Crosby sure earned his salary today.
/////////////////
Cook too.
Dallas should have NEVER wasted the down when they spiked the ball with just under a minute left and a timeout. Wasted play not only gave GB more time, but also shortened what could have been a game winning TD drive. Terrible.
The injuries in the secondary nearly cost the Pack, but getting Jordy back next week will be a BIG help. I think GB’s headed to SB 51.
Congrats Pack fans. Take out Atlanta and the Patriots and show that the NFC is still the power house in the NFL. But you’re going to have to play a lot better to beat Atlanta.
The NFC East should be locked up for a decade with Dak and Zeke.
Sorry Dallas, I wanted you to win but you didn’t deserve it. Your D Coordinator should be fired for only rushing 3 on that last regular play! How many time do we need to see a defense rush 3 only to get burned on a crucial last seconds play? I’ve seen it many times as a Viking fan.
ryder09 says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:08 PM
If I am a Dallas fan, I would be feeling pretty good about the future. Dak has shown he is a TRUE franchise QB.
_____________________________
That’s more to do with the Packers being riddled with injuries and playing soft defense the entire 2nd half. Any QB could’ve dinked and dunk against them tonight. Dak was looking shaky until the Packers went to soft coverage in the 2nd half. They got too relaxed thinking they had the game wrapped up when there was too much time left in the game. Dallas almost made them pay for it.
Thank Christ. Now we don’t have to see Elliot’s stupid feed me any more this season…..
The best part is going to be watching Skip Bayless choke on his confident prediction that the ‘Boys would go to the SB.
Wait a minute – I thought Dallas already won the SB?
Great game but terrible last drive by Dallas. With a time out left and 44 seconds, they spike it on first down, throw two passes that stop the clock and then leave GB with 35 seconds and 2 time outs?
I wonder what Jerry is saying to Garrett and Linehan right now.
I thought that rookie QB would wilt after it became 21-3. Great game, Cowboys & fans. The future is bright for Prescott and the Cowboys. They just couldn’t pull it out today, because Aaron Rodgers is a baaaaaaaad man!!!!!!
Can’t believe the Packers keep squandering Aaron Rodgers magnificent talents….LOL!!! Go Pack Go!!!
Refs kept it close, but in the end it was the same old Cowboys – CHOKE!
Dallas fans have nothing to hang their heads about whatsoever. The Cowboys almost pulled it out, after the Pack had an 18 point lead… and I about had a heart attack.
Those two Dallas rookies are all kinds of for real. I foresee good days ahead for the Cowboys.
Heartbreaker for you Cowboys after your great season, but with your excellent, young players, you have nowhere to go but up in the years to come.
Im not a pack fan, but was today due to my deep dislike for the team tgat referrs to themselves as anericas team. Woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!! I am hapot it was clise…. hurts that much more! Woooooooooo oooo
Thanks for coming Cowboys fans. Pick up your participation trophies on your way to the golf course
Our future is looking good Dallas. Not worried about the the Redskins or the Giants. We need to watch out for the Eagles if they get any receivers that can actually catch. We can’t have them actually winning a real trophy.
Next year, Dak and Zeke will have experience behind them and the play book should be opened up even more. Dak didn’t become the started until right before the season started.
Ha ha, all that smack talk. This would be better if half the fan base didn’t switch jerseys to their new favorite team already.
Forget the scoreboard. This game was a MASSIVE WIN for any fan that loves the game of football.
jimmy johnson was a packers fan today
Love it!!!!!
@ packmangamble
Too bad the Cowboys had to kick a FG before the half, after GB tackled Witten but was not called for PI.
“And what about the two holding penalties against Devonte Adams where they just about tore his jersey off!! I guess that doesn’t count huh?”
ALL were bad non-calls, yet the two missed calls on Adams didn’t result in a FG instead of a TD. And on the Witten play, he was mauled two plays in a row.
The refs sucked in this one for both teams. Both teams deserved a much better officiating crew. And the 15 yard penalty against Butler for “being in the huddle”? seriously? Prescott wasn’t even in the huddle, and the guys were all standing around. It was a sign of how bad the officiating would be, and the refs didn’t disappoint.
Regardless, it was a great game, and the Packers deserved to win. And I am a Cowboys fan.
Sorry, but Romo should of started this game after all he’s put in. Signed: a Skins fan.
It was a fitting end to a hard fought game. The Cowboys acquitted themselves well, but lost the game due to boneheaded penalties. 15 yards for a man in the huddle who leaves the field before the snap? I have never seen that penalty called before. Illegal substitution, 12 men on the field. This was not a team prepared for post-season play.
It will be hard for Dallas to repeat their performance next season. They’ll have a much tougher strength of schedule, a lower position in the draft, not to mention how many players and coaches will be lured away by free agency.
Oh, well, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. It’s nerve-wracking, being a Cowboys fan, isn’t it? They do just enough to make you believe, and in the end disappoint. They lift your spirit and break your heart at the same time, on any game day, every year.
Gleeful!
HTTR
bleck5 says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:10 PM
Cowboys will never sniff another lombardi again.
_____________________
Keep dreaming
Hate the packers but Rodgers is nuts. That throw at the end was amazing as was his ability to hold on to the ball on the previous sack. Congrats and gives me another week to watch footballing in hopes they get beat.
Dallas screwed up by spiking the ball on first down with almost 50 seconds on the clock. Packers were on their heals at the time and couldn’t stop the cowboys. A TD probably wins it. The time stoppage allowed them to regroup and force the field goal. Stupid call.
Cooks catch will go down as one of the most clutch catches in Post season as will Crosby’s kick.
What will Skip Bayless talk about now on his stupid new show. FLORIO ..Please take over that time slot with your podcasts
Now the Cowboy fans sound like Viking fans!
No. Cowboy fans are the epitome of class compared to Viking fans. Except for Skip Bayless who is a suppurating anal wart.
The Packers can beat anyone left in the playoffs. They can also get crushed by the falcons. If Prescott had those kind of numbers, Ryan can toss 6 TDs and 500 yards. I hope the Packers win it all though. Go Pack Go!
The only thing missing was the TV coverage of Jerry Jones grabbing his chest, then vomiting all over his 100,000 seat mausoleum.
Lmao at the packers almost choking an 18 point lead to a rookie. Lmao at a rookie putting up 31 points on the packers. After watching the packers almost choke against a horrible dallas defense and watching a rookie put up 31 points against the packers defense, the packers don’t stand a chance against the falcons. It’s gonna be a blowout. The falcons put up 38 points against the seahawks and the seahawks defense is alot better than the packers defense. The falcons defense is also alot better than the Cowboys defense. They shutdown the seahawks after the first quarter. Arron Rodgers Played great the first quarter, then was mediocre the rest of the game against the Dallas defense?? The falcons are gonna embarrass the packers defense and Arron Rodgers No doubt about it.
Aw, bless the Cowboy’s little hearts, they were so scrappy and cute this year.
Get ready for reality next year.
1. Giants
2. Redskins
3 Cowboys
4. Eagles
Hey, where’s “boysroll”? Oh, getting changed into a Steelers jersey, sorry.
I can’t believe the Cowboys fans are talking about the officials lol.. that in fact was one of the better games I have seen all season from the officials.. the only really bad call was an early hands to the face on the cowboys, but I don’t think that made a difference. Dallas just wasn’t that good. That was your shot Dallas fans , my Eagles retake their place on top next year
trozenfundra says:
Jan 2, 2017 8:59 PM
BoyzFan says:
Jan 2, 2017 12:26 PM
And to add to my post above, the one argument against Rogers is the first half of the season. Even though I’m not sold on Ryan, I bet it comes down to Ryan or Carr.
——————————————
The first half of the season was a dumpster fire for the Packers but if you consider the number of starting teammates that Rodgers lost in the first half you have to throw any doubts you have in the trash. Being a leader is a very important character required of an MVP. Name one other of the candidates that would have had the stones at 4-6 to publicly state that his team would win out the rest of the season and then back it up. That’s leadership.
_____________________________
After watching this game and how the 4th quarter played out, I have to admit, he deserves the MVP but too bad it doesn’t count the playoffs.
The sports media needs to apologize to America for inflating the ability of the Dallas Rump Riders and need to come clean that they overhyped this team only because it had a black QB – there was no substance to this team against Green Bay and only had a chance when GB had to use third string defenders.
Dak is a joke and is not a pro caliber QB – you’ve seen the best that he has – now the NFL knows that you beat him with pressure – he is so ineffective under pressure. GB did that when they had healthy players – that disappeared when they lost them and Dak looked to improve – but it was because he didn’t have pressure. There is a mirage in Dak. He’s a joke.
I called this team one and done in the playoffs.
Congratulations to the Cowboys. They never gave up and their future is very bright.
I’m a Packers fan and I am so proud of this team. They had a lot of adversity and fought through it all year. Losing both top RB’s and having to make a WR their starting RB was unprecedented.
Injuries happen to every team, and the Packers were no exception. Losing their top DB, Sam Shields, early in the year was a big blow. And then his backups were injured for most of the year. Jared Cook missed about half the season with a high ankle sprain, too.
And then to lose Jordy Nelson for this game was a huge blow. But Aaron Rodgers did what he does best and the other guys stepped up, and now the Packers are in the NFC Championship game against an excellent Falcons team.
Winning next week will be another uphill climb. The Falcons are loaded on offense and their defense is coming on, too. And they are in their building. But you can bet on this — the Packers will show up and play hard and give it their best shot.
All those (usually Vikings fans) who criticize Aaron Rodgers were proven wrong again today. He is the best QB in the game right now. The only guy close is Tom Brady, but the edge Rodgers has is his mobility and ability to throw on the run. He should be the MVP for what he did this year, but they’ll probably give it to Matt Ryan. But that’s okay, because Packers fans everywhere and every fan of every other team know how great Rodgers is. He is simply an all time great QB with many years of great football left to play.
Regardless, it was a great game, and the Packers deserved to win. And I am a Cowboys fan.
————————————————-
I agree and the Cowboys will be a force to be reckoned with the next few years!
fartweasel says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:33 PM
Dallas screwed up by spiking the ball on first down with almost 50 seconds on the clock. Packers were on their heals at the time and couldn’t stop the cowboys. A TD probably wins it. The time stoppage allowed them to regroup and force the field goal. Stupid call.
————————————————————-
Totally agree. One team playing for the win, the other playing for the tie.
One season does not make you a franchise QB. Let us all take a moment to remember RG III.
You’re welcome.
osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:26 PM
Thanks for coming Cowboys fans. Pick up your participation trophies on your way to the golf course
______
That trophy is reserved for the Colts and their fans.
And everyone here that was surprised by the outcome please stand now…..
Game of the year. I was conflicted I like Rodgers but also like Zeke being an OSU fan and Daks story can’t help but like him. I enjoyed a great game no matter who would have won. Mason Crosby was clutch hitting those kicks. Now hope the Chiefs knock the Steelers out to complete a great football day.
Why wasn’t every GB receiver, on the Cook play, not tackled at the line of scrimmage or as soon as possible? About 5 seconds off the clock for 5 yd penalty is a GREAT trade. Down meant nothing. OK, so it’s now at the GB 37. Highly unlikely HM, with time for just one play.
The last thing you can allow is a long completion or long PI – either for a kick or bomb. I blame the Dallas coaches. They deserve to not have an OT chance for allowing a receiver anywhere to catch a pass.
Dallas coaches knew the free kick rule? I dunno, or maybe they thought it was too far. I knew the free kick rule. If you can kick it through the uprights on a kickoff, you can do it from the 37. That was a head-scratcher at the end of the half.
Belichick knows the rule. There are few like him – ask Harbaugh.
Oh no….Jerrah not gonna like this.
defscottyb says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:30 PM
Sorry, but Romo should of started this game after all he’s put in. Signed: a Skins fan.
________________________
I was always a Romo supporter but also glad they kept Dak in. Dak didn’t lose this game. He played good when the heat was on in that last quarter. He played even better when you think that he’s just a rookie. Our penalties throughout the game and our play calling in the first quarter is what hurt us.
After Crosby’s clutch kicks (3 of 50+ in the final minutes Vikes fans) I never knew my dog knew how to cheer/bark that loud for the Pack!!!!
Go Pack Go!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Amazing game. Refreshing to see the optimistic mature comments from the Cowboys faithful. Quality team and a great fan base. Certainly sets an example for others to follow.
Personally, I can’t wait to see the aerial shootout between Matt Ryan and the long time great A-Rod!
At least Jason Garrett and his staff made the pro bowl
Packers beat the refs today in Dallas, I’m very, very proud
Poor Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed, having to watch the Packers win while watching on his purple couch.
One of the great, great playoff games in NFL history. Instant Classic.. First, thanks to Fox Television for not cutting away to commercial through the entire late drama in the 4th Q. It was unbelievable. Hats off to Dallas who were on the ropes most of the game but found the character to come back and play winning football. Second, enough with the “Dak Prescott is successful because he’s playing behind that Dallas line”.. He played unbelievable. There has never been a rookie QB to play like this kid.. Never.. Finally, what more can you say about Aaron Rodgers. He is the greatest QB in the game bar none. How he summoned up the leadership to drive that crippled up Green Bay offense down the field again and again is beyond belief.. What a game..
I think football fans everywhere can skip the Skip Bayless segments.
Congratulations Packers!
I’m proud of the cowboys, they fought until the end.
Jerrah Pack got you again!
Jason Garrett just doesn’t have what it takes to take Dallas to the next level.
why are Viking trolls here … You have Xavier Rhodes that man holds every play and never gets called … that is the most overrated cb in the league bottom 5 cb if the refs would call holding on him once in a while
I love so many cowboys fans are predicting success for years. This is the NFL….unless youre the PATS this is a year to year league. You guys probably thought you were set up for years too back in 2007 when you were also a one and done #1 seed. How did 2008-2015 work out for you?
Really special to watch one of the great playoff games-lucky us (especially after last week).
The real winner in this game was Fox. The ratings had to be through the roof. Even Joe Buck called a decent game for once.
wingz101 says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:25 PM
Great game but terrible last drive by Dallas. With a time out left and 44 seconds, they spike it on first down, throw two passes that stop the clock and then leave GB with 35 seconds and 2 time outs?
I wonder what Jerry is saying to Garrett and Linehan right now.
We’ll said bro. I was saying the exact same thing. The Cowboys were on fire, they easily score a td. I can’t believe they spiked the ball on first down with 40 secs and a timeout! !. I was screaming at the tv. Very stupid call and horrible time management. The last play on defense was horrible. They only send 3 guys to rush Rodgers and give up a 35 yd pass. Should’ve sent 5 guys and only give up a short pass. On that play, the lb did a terrible job trailing the wr that ran by him to the sidelines. The offense was magnificent. The offense coordinator made alot of mistakes though. But still, the loss falls squarely on the defense and the defense coordinator. The packers defense gave up 31 points to a rookie and Arron Rodgers fell apart after the first quarter against a bad dallas defense. The falcons defense is much better than the Cowboys defense. They shutdown the seahawks after the seahawks first Drive. Matt Ryan put up 38 points against the seahawks who’s defense is alot better than the packers defense. I don’t see that game being close. It’s gonna be a blowout. Matt ryan is gonna embarrass The packers. And The falcons defense will keep rodgers in check. falcons will be in the Super Bowl
Packers beat the Refs? They gave you a garbage UC call in the first quarter, a PI call when Rodgers threw another INT? Lol
Anyway, Rodgers beat us and I’m slightly ok with that.
Draft a Defensive End, a RTackle, and another WR. Do not resign Terrance Williams and Cut Doug Free
Congrats GB
I am never wrong.
However, I could be proven wrong next week. Cowboys showed the NFL if you just pressure Rodgers and make him get rid of the ball fast, you can limit him. Not stop him. But limit. However, I still stick with my prediction that the Packers will go to the Super Bowl. A prediction I made in October.
Teams continue to play scared when they play the packers, but then the cowboys got out of that terrible tactic of standing around and letting plays extend. Send the pressure. It won’t work every time but it will limit Rodgers.
Jason Garret deciding to have Prescott spike the ball was the clincher on moronic coaching decisions. How is it that fans seem to know how to manage the clock? But a coach paid millions does not? They also had terrible clock management at the end of the half they happened to get out of with a sack on Rodgers.
Just idiotic by Garrett. That’s why the Cowboys lost another playoff game.
Amazing game. I think Dak Prescott has a very bright future.
Cowboys fans–just THANK the LORD that Jerry Jones was denied the chance to move up and take Paxton Lynch instead of Dak!
So freaking lucky they had to settle for Dak! Greatest move of the draft was the one they didn’t want to make.
Almost as good as taking Zack Martin over Johnny Manziel (man he was so close to being a cowboy!)
My goodness, I bet Shannon Sharp is licking his chops getting to sit across from the Skipper tomorrow…..
Hell Yeah onto Atlanta…..
The other great thing about the Packers winning today and Aaron Rodgers playing great is it shut Pete Bayless’s mouth!!
He is by far the most annoying little twerp on sports tv!!! He and Jerruh Jones can go drown their sorrows together and live with another off season of failure in the playoffs.
As a Packers fan, the two Cowboys I feel sorry for are Tony Romo and Jason Witten.
Romo has been an excellent QB and a class act his whole career and you just know it broke his heart not to be out there today. Hopefully, he’ll get to go to another team with a chance to get to the playoffs.
And Witten is one of the greatest TE’s to have ever played in the NFL. You have to wonder if he’ll even feel like coming back after another disappointing end.
As good as the game was, is it too much to ask to wake up tomorrow and watch Skip Bayless interview Jerry Jones on the Cowboy season in an audience of Viking fans?
Good season Dallas.
If the Packers don’t win the SB, it’s time to fire GB’s entire coaching staff. Rodgers is arguably the most talented QB in history but the Packers are wasting his prime with terrible defense year after year. We always hear about Dom Caper’s ability to improvise around injuries. But Caper’s secondary has been bad for six straight years now. It’s time to try something new. I was astonished at how easily Dallas’ rookie QB was marching down the field in the fourth quarter. Dallas’ wide receivers were open down the field every play and were catching balls untouched.
Rodgers bailed out the coaching staff again. You have to wonder, how many SBs would GB have won if they had a top-10 defense?
52:Lmao at the packers almost choking an 18 point lead to a rookie. Lmao at a rookie putting up 31 points on the packers. After watching the packers almost choke against a horrible dallas defense and watching a rookie put up 31 points against the packers defense, the packers don’t stand a chance against the falcons. It’s gonna be a blowout. The falcons put up 38 points against the seahawks and the seahawks defense is alot better than the packers defense. The falcons defense is also alot better than the Cowboys defense. They shutdown the seahawks after the first quarter. Arron Rodgers Played great the first quarter, then was mediocre the rest of the game against the Dallas defense?? The falcons are gonna embarrass the packers defense and Arron Rodgers No doubt about it.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
Lots of words….not much said. Something tells me you aren't laughing tonight.
The second favorite part of my day was when I was at the YMCA this morning and Zimmer was on ESPN spouting off how to stop Rodgers. I laughed so hard I didn’t need to do my crunches.
Great game Cowboys, coach Ginger cost you the game.
So love watching jerrah’ steam choke. Can’t stand the over rated star. Good luck next year against the toughest division in football, the AFC west!!
Lol. Suckers
By the way, the writer says Aaron Rodgers “wasn’t quite perfect”. Does the writer realize the Packers top two RB’s have been out for weeks and their best WR was out today, too?
The Packers had no running game to speak of today and yet Rodgers did what he does better than anyone else — throw the ball.
Tom Brady is a great QB who has been the best QB of his era. But Aaron Rodgers is the best QB in the NFL now. He can do things no other QB can do. It’s as simple as that.
Minnesooota & Seattle fans I have a statement to make……we the Green Bay Packers organization still at 9:03pm, on Sunday, Jan. 15th….do not know where we will be picking in the 2017 Draft! hehehehe
Today is why you NEVER REST your team during week 17 and take THREE WEEKS OFF. The team was absolutely RUSTY until just before halftime. By that time they were down 21-3 and had to play almost perfect to even catch up. I said it then and I’ll say it now, they should’ve went all out against philly in week 17 and went into the playoffs on a winning, indestructible note.
So many petty comments. I have no allegiance to either team, but the Cowboys fought like hell until the end. It’s just too hard to play catch-up against Aaron Rodgers. It took a phenomenal performance from the best QB in the league and two 50-yard field goals in the last minute to keep the Cowboys on the mat. Great game. No shame in the effort, Dallas. Rodgers is just wrought for miracles.
AND THE KICK IS “GOOOOOOOOOOOOD!!!!!!!!
Goodnight and drive home safely!
Great fans from Dallas on this board nice to see fans from real teams have resect for each other. Have no fear you will be a great team for years to come with that great QB and RB and O line we got the best of it this time but you are definitely the team to beat in the NFC I hope we can keep this up for a few years. Vikings and Redskins fans suck!
The US should give texas to Mexico… both of their football teams suck!!!
I have nothing against the Cowboys, who played a good game, but any time Skip Bayless is made to look even more foolish is a win in my book.
My name gives it away, love the packers, loathe the cowboys.
With that said, hell of a game! Both teams gave it their all, Dallas just gave Green Bay a bit too much time with two timeouts to pull out the win. I was dreading overtime with the way the Dallas offense was playing the second half, except for their final drive. I think the Cowboys have a franchise quarterback in Prescott. Again, hell of a game.
Now earlier this year, fans of the Vikings were saying that Roger’s was over the hill and that the Packers window was closing. Guess what? The Packers window for this year is still WIDE OPEN! Go Pack Go!
Good to see GB advance. Wish them well . The writers can give Dak or Zeke all the awards they want. Rodgers, Ryan, and Brady with their teams will be advancing. After all that’s what it’s really about.
Yeah sure, the pack played a great game to upset the cowboys today, but how do they think are they ever going to upset the Vikings next week? I’d say it’s impossible!
Hey Cowboys fans that keep ” predicting” great years to come with Dak ..The best rookie QB ever was a cat named RG3..We all know how that worked out.
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t quite perfect…
————————————————————-
Where were you?
Taking a potty break when he threw that last second pass to thread a needle near the sideline which set up the game winning FG?
He was perfect enough.
Great game! That last catch was amazing.
Packers fan here and it sure was nice to be on the winning side of this for once in the playoffs. It amazes me how the packers keep winning with this secondary. I thought for sure the packers lost the game once they only scored a FG with plenty of time left in the game.
To Dallas fans, those 2 rookies are the real deal. I thought Zak was mostly a beneficiary of the running game but he made some very good throws.
Keys2heat
Lay off the crack pipe
cheeseisfattening says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:20 PM
A Packer fan thinking he is the greatest ever. Shocking!
///////////////////////////////////////
Why are you still up? We have a reason, but you don’t.
Dak Prescott’s spike of the football on first down was a dumb play. Wasted a valuable down and gave Aaron Rodgers enough time to mount a game winning drive.
People seem to be forgetting that the Cowboys were playing a rookie QB who went toe to toe with Rodgers. Dak played a great game and brought his team back from 18 points down.
He’s a baller and he’s got a realistic chance of taking the Cowboys to a Super Bowl within the next few years with Elliot and Dez and at O-Line.
If they add a couple of above average D-Lineman and maybe another WR to compliment Dez, they’re gonna be a hard team to beat.
Hell of a rookie year for Dak Prescott. He outperformed every other QB drafted last year by a long shot. If he continues to improve wit more experience, he could be a top 5 QB in the league.
Jeesh, great game but who were the announcers?? They were so overwhelming in man love with Rodgers. In the last 30 secs, Rodgers got pancaked for a big sack. No mention of the defensive player, why the play broke down, only how HEROIC Rodgers was to hold onto the ball. Unreal.
A truly exciting game! Thanks to the Packers, I now get to attend the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta next Sunday to see Ryan vs. Rodgers…in the final game played in the Georgia Dome!
Prediction: Falcons 37 – Packers 26!
Falcons/Patriots in the SuperBowl!
laserw says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:37 PM
The sports media needs to apologize to America for inflating the ability of the Dallas Rump Riders and need to come clean that they overhyped this team only because it had a black QB – there was no substance to this team against Green Bay and only had a chance when GB had to use third string defenders.
Dak is a joke and is not a pro caliber QB – you’ve seen the best that he has – now the NFL knows that you beat him with pressure – he is so ineffective under pressure. GB did that when they had healthy players – that disappeared when they lost them and Dak looked to improve – but it was because he didn’t have pressure. There is a mirage in Dak. He’s a joke.
==================
Welcome to post racial America everyone!!!!
Lmao at the packers fans acting like they played the vikings. You guys making non stop vikings comments. They are on your minds 24/7 lol. Packers fans are incredibly pathetic and obsessed with the vikings. Wow. That’s crazy.lol
How bout them cowboys
They have the number of playoff wins this year as the Browns
I was surprised that it took so long to read a post about how the refs gave the game to Green Bay. Go Pack!
Great win by my Packers. They achieved exactly what we thought they needed to do to have a chance given their anemic, injury-riddled defense: Score early, score often, and hope it is enough in the end.
Having said that, the way the Falcons are playing, I still think it will take an even bigger performance by the Packer’s offense to have a chance.
1 and done LOL.
Shame on that Dallas defender for not going for strip rather than sack
“With a time out left and 44 seconds, they spike it on first down, throw two passes that stop the clock and then leave GB with 35 seconds and 2 time outs?”
==================================
Why not run the ball? Zeke was averaging over 5 ypc, still had a time out to burn…..
Also, Dez was hot today and a toss to the corner of the end zone was worth a shot for a TD or a PI.
But that’s Monday morning QB’ing. Great game to watch. After 6 playoff games, we finally had a good one to enjoy.
Give texas to Mexico….
Jerruh is having at least five double Scotches tonight….
I think it’s funny that there out people out there complaining about the refs giving the packers all the calls. What game were you watching? Did you see the obvious holding the Cowboy DB’s were doing against the Packer receivers? Difference is, the Packers overcame the “non calls” and made plays like a true professionals.
I’m not a Cowboys fan but you have to respect them. They’re a great team and very young. A rookie qb almost came back to win the game down 18 points. Anyone hating on the Cowboys only makes you look stupid. Makes you look like you don’t know anything about football.
So happy to not see Mason Crosby’s game winning kick sail wide left.
Congrats Packers! Best game of the year!!
And everyone trying to compare RGme to Dak, there is light and day difference in how they play. RGme relied on his legs, Dak is smart enough to rely on the team around him and use his legs when needed.
patsfan112 says:
Jan 15, 2017 8:15 PM
Kicker won it for them and totally bailed out Rodgers. Matt Ryan and the Falcons will shred GB.
Oh the irony of a Patriots fan bringing up a kicker bailing out a QB. Sounds familiar, no?
Congrats real Packer fans and too the Packer trolls, it’s sad you are where you are right now and yet have to get in the gutter to be happy…
Just a great game. In today’s NFL, it was a absolute treat.
Good job Dallas, another flop in the playoffs.
Joe Buck needs to put on lipstick and wave some green and yellow pom-poms around while cheering for GB, could he have any more of a man-crush?
AR continues to prove he will eventually be the GOAT.
Anyone else but me think Dak spiking the ball with less than a minute was a mistake? I was scratching my head at that one. Packers D was tired. Just dumb!
I can’t even imagine what was going on in Shea in Irving’s house. It must have been insanity.
Not really. Colt McCoy did the same thing.
Beat Dallas in Dallas. Wow
@whodat5150
What’s going on with the Saints? Not that I’m complaining about not seeing most of their fans on here but Brees is still one of the best QBs in the league.
It took six tries, but we finally got a GREAT playoff game this year. That was awesome. Great run by the rookies in Dallas, they’ll be in the playoffs a lot.
@cowboys2016
Logicalvoice is still dreaming about RGme and Fat Albert running the NFL and AFL along with the NBA, MLB, NHL, Soccer and Golf.
But I do have to add, if the Eagles get real receivers next year, they’re going to be our toughest competition in the NFCE for the next decade.
The decision to spike it with all the momentum and a chance to win right then will go down in NFL lore alongside Jim Marshall running the wrong way and Buffalo’s hiring of Rex and Rob Ryan.
Thanks Packers, America appreciates it.
Don’t know that I like them in Atlanta though.
Packers fan here that grew up hating the cowboys. Grew up in Cowboys country so I got my fill of them during the Staubach era.
Great game. I may not like the cowboys but I but I do like Prescott. What a player. I’m a fan of the man now.
PS Vikings fans, do you see how civil and intelligent Cowboys fans are in this forum? Hope you’re taking notes.
One and done. It was a mistake sitting your offensive starters in week 16. It took them almost 2 whole quarters of football to get in a rhythm and by that time they were playing catchup.
Not gonna be a classic republican trump loving cowboys cry baby. Props to the packers. Rodgers really is something else. This side of Brady, he really is best QB on the planet. As a cowboys fan I’m upset but we got years of success ahead of us. Great game.
The future could be bright I’ll agree, but you blew a prime chance. What happens when you don’t get a playoff bye week, or have to play another team at their home field? You’re over the cap! All the teams know you have to cut Romo by 1 June , or his salary is guaranteed. No high draft pick coming your way!