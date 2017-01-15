Packers get the game-winner as time expires over Cowboys

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 8:07 PM EST

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t quite perfect, but Mason Crosby was.

The Packers kicker had to hit his game-winning field goal twice, but he nailed the 51-yarder twice as the Packers beat the Cowboys 34-31 to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

They’ll travel to Atlanta next week, but it will be hard to top this one for drama.

Crosby had hit a 56-yard field goal with 1:33 left, but Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey matched him with a 52-yarder with 0:35 left which seemed to point it toward overtime.

But that’s when Rodgers happened.

The Packers quarterback threaded one to tight end Jared Cook for a 35-yard gain on third-and-20, with Cook dragging his feet perfectly to set up Crosby’s kick with 0:03 left on the clock.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett used his final timeout to ice Crosby, but it didn’t work, as he nailed the second one cleaner than the first.

Rodgers was 28-of-43 passing for 356 yards and two touchdowns, with one rare interception. It wasn’t as clinical as he’s been lately, but he made the one play to Cook when he had to, breaking the hearts of the Cowboys and their fans after a 13-3 season, and what appeared to be a magical comeback by rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.

Trailing 21-3, Prescott brought them back to a 28-28 tie late in the fourth, with his own particular brand of special.

The rookie threw for 302 and three touchdowns, and ran for the two-point conversion to even it.

But he couldn’t match Rodgers, or at least didn’t have enough time.