Packers not letting up on Cowboys, up 14-3

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 5:27 PM EST

The Cowboys haven’t been able to pressure Aaron Rodgers at all today, and combined with their own mistakes, they’re already down 14-3.

Rodgers has already thrown for 132 yards and a touchdown, and he was nice enough to let Ty Montgomery run for the second touchdown rather than hogging it all himself.

Because so far, the Cowboys can’t lay a hand on him, and giving him time to work is almost unfair considering the hot streak he’s on. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Nov. 13, and he’s now thrown 23 touchdowns since the last game in which he was picked off.

And even when the Cowboys make some plays, they have been unmaking them in a hurry.

The Cowboys endured a 37-yard swing prior to the second Green Bay touchdown, when wide receiver Brice Butler was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He ran into the huddle and left without participating in the play. Designed to prevent teams from deliberately trying to trick opponents, it cost Dallas a 22-yard completion to Terrance Williams and led to a punt.

That was more of a chance than Rodgers needs today.