Packers not letting up on Cowboys, up 14-3

The Cowboys haven’t been able to pressure Aaron Rodgers at all today, and combined with their own mistakes, they’re already down 14-3.
Rodgers has already thrown for 132 yards and a touchdown, and he was nice enough to let Ty Montgomery run for the second touchdown rather than hogging it all himself.
Because so far, the Cowboys can’t lay a hand on him, and giving him time to work is almost unfair considering the hot streak he’s on. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Nov. 13, and he’s now thrown 23 touchdowns since the last game in which he was picked off.
And even when the Cowboys make some plays, they have been unmaking them in a hurry.
The Cowboys endured a 37-yard swing prior to the second Green Bay touchdown, when wide receiver Brice Butler was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
He ran into the huddle and left without participating in the play. Designed to prevent teams from deliberately trying to trick opponents, it cost Dallas a 22-yard completion to Terrance Williams and led to a punt.
That was more of a chance than Rodgers needs today.
I think the Packers O=line got tired of hearing how good the Cowboys O-line is.
They’re doing a hell of a job.
dallas must have been partying the last 10 days, their d line starts getting close, and then just stops like statues….just watch, ull see
Nobody can stop Aaron Rodgers.. Dak looks like a deer in headlights! How bout them Cowgirls??? Jerraaaahh Jones is already crapping his pants.. Get Romo loose! Get Aikman a jersey! Call up Roger! Dak can’t make any difficult pass and the crowd is silent.. It’s okay trolls, I called Packers over Pats since August! Skip Bayless and all those obnoxious fans can join Seattle turds on the golf course!
Cowboys are sleeping right now Aaron Rodgers and co. came to play.
The curse of the bye week continues. People will question the wisdom of sitting Dak and Zeke for the last game of regular season when you also have a post season bye week coming up. Hard to get in a rhythm after two weeks off.
Sweeping a team is really difficult to do. Expecting a rookie qb to do it is rare territory.
Running the Table meant going to Houston to bring home another Lombardi. The Pack fans deserve this, Wisconsin is what America is supposed to represent with the hardest working people in the Country who don’t take what they don’t earn and pull their own weight.
Keystone Cowboys. LOL. They are a baffled lot. This is why Bill Belichick doesn’t rest his starts week 16. Cowboys starts haven’t played in 3 weeks and it looks like it.
This will be 28-3 at half and Tony rides in to mop up in the second half
I almost feel sorry for that defense trying to stop Rodgers. He’s had a great half and when they get pressure on him he runs away and finds an open receiver. If they go up 21-3 it’ll be interesting to see if Dallas just implodes. I’m not a Packers fan but I enjoy watching Rodgers. He’s definitely one of the all-time greats. I loved the shot of him talking with someone on the sidelines and laughing about it. He’s fun to watch.
Those Green Bay receivers are a handful, even without Jordy Nelson. Drafting Randall Cobb, who played QB at Kentucky was a pretty savvy move. He’s had a pretty good career. They have so many offensive weapons it’s scary.
theimmaculatedeception says:
Jan 15, 2017 5:39 PM
Keystone Cowboys. LOL. They are a baffled lot. This is why Bill Belichick doesn’t rest his starts week 16. Cowboys starts haven’t played in 3 weeks and it looks like it.
This will be 28-3 at half and Tony rides in to mop up in the second half
Yeah, and he’ll be hurt two plays later.
Lol, cowboys fans. Your team is serving up an epic choke job in the first half. Enjoy the offseason!
Apropos of nothing, I wonder if Im related to that Ripkowski guy.. And people didnt think the Packers had a running game..
Go Pack.
I thought the Cowboys were suppose to be good this
year? They’re getting smoked! lol
Romo time. Hahaha
How many times can Dez get away with pushing off? Terrible officiating just want the Cowboys to come back.
They’re killing themselves with penalties. And as i type this, Bryant just scored with a great pass from Dak.
And Dallas’ D is reminding us just how bad they really are.
A Packer fan complaining about a receiver pushing off?
What team wouldn’t want to have Aaron Rodgers?
I’ve been saying all season that Dallas has not been tested, as they’ve faced teams without good QB’s by virtue of a soft schedule. There are no soft schedules in the playoffs.
Seriously, I hate to complain about refs, but this is utterly ridiculous. Three BLATANT defensive holding calls by the Cowboys.
Shocking.. as soon as packers are about to blow them out, the cowgirls get holding calls go there way.. typical nfl officiating.. anytime a team is behind they give calls or let calls go the other teams way so they can drive up ratings and allow the team to come back.. such garbage.. same crap in nba
@nflliferfan22- Thank you for complimenting Seattle area golf courses. There are some good ones.