Packers up 21-13 at half, Cowboys ought to have plenty of time

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 6:21 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Early on, it looked like the Packers were going to turn this into a Patriots-level laugher.

But the Cowboys have done enough to cool Aaron Rodgers‘ hot streak, and only trail 21-13 at halftime of the Divisional Round game.

And with a half to go and a one-score margin, the Cowboys have time to be conventional.

Ezekiel Elliott has just 10 carries for 44 yards at the break, and they should probably be running him more often early. The first sign of pulse was when Dak Prescott hit Dez Bryant for a 40-yard touchdown, but if the Cowboys want to stay in it or win, they’re going to need more from their defense and run game in the second half.

And if nothing else, we’re not talking about Tony Romo for a moment.

13 Responses to “Packers up 21-13 at half, Cowboys ought to have plenty of time”
  1. joetoronto says: Jan 15, 2017 6:22 PM

    Why aren’t the Cowboys running the ball?

    The Pack have been in a base Nickel, they really need to run it and run it a lot.

    The Cowboys got away with 3 blatant holds where the jersey was tugged, one time the tug popped the shoulder pad out.

  2. thefatlazygamer says: Jan 15, 2017 6:23 PM

    Pretty bummed I didn’t get to see a Fair Catch Free Kick at the end of the half.

  3. filthymcnasty3 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:23 PM

    What a tremendous game between two of the NFL titans.

    This game is better football.

    For better people.

  4. vicksdawgpound says: Jan 15, 2017 6:24 PM

    Man Morris Clayborne or however it’s spelled is getting away with murder. Another embarrassment for the NFL I am watching poor officiating all around.

  5. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Jan 15, 2017 6:24 PM

    It was dumb of Beasley to fair catch the punt with 0:00 on the clock. Poor coaching in that situation.

  6. pack13queens0 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:24 PM

    The more the Officials help the Cowboys the more time they’ll have. If they can just call the game down the middle, it’s over. Packers have dominated, most complete team in the NFL.

  7. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Jan 15, 2017 6:24 PM

    Another epic choke job? We are sweating here in WI!

  8. outlawshark says: Jan 15, 2017 6:26 PM

    If Green Bay loses this game, you are going to see the greatest push ever for new officiating.

  9. cinvis says: Jan 15, 2017 6:27 PM

    Dallas should have had a free kick because Beasley fair caught the last punt to end the half. A long shot but they could have had 3 free points. The Pack shoukld never have punted the ball. The snap was with 2 seconds left. Have the punter run around for 2 and take a knee. Bad coaching by both teams to end the half.

  10. bkostela says: Jan 15, 2017 6:28 PM

    Early on, it looked like the Packers were going to turn this into a Patriots-level laugher.
    _______________

    You mean take a 24-16 lead into the 4th quarter against a 16 point underdog, like yesterday?

  11. doomsdaydefensetx says: Jan 15, 2017 6:28 PM

    Zeke ZERO touches in the red zone on the last drive. Ridiculous…..

  12. ryder09 says: Jan 15, 2017 6:29 PM

    looks like the packers brought their own refs

  13. BoyzFan says: Jan 15, 2017 6:31 PM

    Can’t believe how much the Packer fans are crying about holding. It’s getting missed on both sides and you’re winning.

    Dallas is already killing themselves with penalties and trying to give Greenbay the game.

