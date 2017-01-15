Packers up 21-13 at half, Cowboys ought to have plenty of time

Early on, it looked like the Packers were going to turn this into a Patriots-level laugher.
But the Cowboys have done enough to cool Aaron Rodgers‘ hot streak, and only trail 21-13 at halftime of the Divisional Round game.
And with a half to go and a one-score margin, the Cowboys have time to be conventional.
Ezekiel Elliott has just 10 carries for 44 yards at the break, and they should probably be running him more often early. The first sign of pulse was when Dak Prescott hit Dez Bryant for a 40-yard touchdown, but if the Cowboys want to stay in it or win, they’re going to need more from their defense and run game in the second half.
And if nothing else, we’re not talking about Tony Romo for a moment.
Why aren’t the Cowboys running the ball?
The Pack have been in a base Nickel, they really need to run it and run it a lot.
The Cowboys got away with 3 blatant holds where the jersey was tugged, one time the tug popped the shoulder pad out.
Pretty bummed I didn’t get to see a Fair Catch Free Kick at the end of the half.
What a tremendous game between two of the NFL titans.
This game is better football.
For better people.
Man Morris Clayborne or however it’s spelled is getting away with murder. Another embarrassment for the NFL I am watching poor officiating all around.
It was dumb of Beasley to fair catch the punt with 0:00 on the clock. Poor coaching in that situation.
The more the Officials help the Cowboys the more time they’ll have. If they can just call the game down the middle, it’s over. Packers have dominated, most complete team in the NFL.
Another epic choke job? We are sweating here in WI!
If Green Bay loses this game, you are going to see the greatest push ever for new officiating.
Dallas should have had a free kick because Beasley fair caught the last punt to end the half. A long shot but they could have had 3 free points. The Pack shoukld never have punted the ball. The snap was with 2 seconds left. Have the punter run around for 2 and take a knee. Bad coaching by both teams to end the half.
You mean take a 24-16 lead into the 4th quarter against a 16 point underdog, like yesterday?
Zeke ZERO touches in the red zone on the last drive. Ridiculous…..
looks like the packers brought their own refs
Can’t believe how much the Packer fans are crying about holding. It’s getting missed on both sides and you’re winning.
Dallas is already killing themselves with penalties and trying to give Greenbay the game.