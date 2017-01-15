Packers up 21-13 at half, Cowboys ought to have plenty of time

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2017, 6:21 PM EST

Early on, it looked like the Packers were going to turn this into a Patriots-level laugher.

But the Cowboys have done enough to cool Aaron Rodgers‘ hot streak, and only trail 21-13 at halftime of the Divisional Round game.

And with a half to go and a one-score margin, the Cowboys have time to be conventional.

Ezekiel Elliott has just 10 carries for 44 yards at the break, and they should probably be running him more often early. The first sign of pulse was when Dak Prescott hit Dez Bryant for a 40-yard touchdown, but if the Cowboys want to stay in it or win, they’re going to need more from their defense and run game in the second half.

And if nothing else, we’re not talking about Tony Romo for a moment.