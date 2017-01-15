Pete Carroll: We’re right in the middle of our championship window

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 9:23 AM EST

When the Seahawks traveled to Atlanta for a divisional playoff game after the 2012 season, their rookie quarterback and emerging defense couldn’t pull off a victory.

The Falcons won 30-28, but the Seahawks stamped themselves as a team on the rise and they confirmed that by going to the next two Super Bowls. They lost in the divisional round last year, however, and lost in Atlanta again on Saturday with a team missing some of the stars from previous years.

Does that mean that the window has closed for the iteration of the Seahawks that won a Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium three years ago? Coach Pete Carroll says no.

“We’re right in the middle of it,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “It ain’t over. We’re right in the middle of it. Everybody in the locker room knows that and they felt that. It didn’t happen this time, not as far as we wanted. We did some good stuff now — won a division and all that kind of thing. But we are still in the process — that’s what it feels like — we are in the middle of it. Not at the end of anything.”

Kicker Steven Hauschka is the most prominent free agent on the roster, so the Seahawks will be able to bring back all their key offensive and defensive players next year. Some tweaks may have to be made in order to fix an offensive line that broke down far too often this season, but the majority of the band should be back together for another run.