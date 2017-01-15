Report: Brad Childress, Greg Olson offensive coordinator candidates in Buffalo

Bills coach Sean McDermott found his defensive coordinator in Leslie Frazier and one of Frazier’s former bosses is reportedly at the top of the list of offensive coordinator candidates in Buffalo.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is interested in Chiefs co-offensive coordinator Brad Childress. Frazier was defensive coordinator when Childress was the head coach of the Vikings and moved into the top spot after Childress was fired in 2010.
Childress and McDermott were both on Andy Reid’s coaching staff with the Eagles more than a decade ago, so there are further connections to the Bills staff. Childress joined Matt Nagy as offensive coordinators in Kansas City this year after serving as their spread game analyst before Doug Pederson’s departure.
Any attempt to interview and hire Childress will obviously be impacted by the Chiefs’ result against the Steelers on Sunday night. He’s not the only reported candidate as Rapoport notes that the team is also interested in Greg Olson, who was dismissed by the Jaguars during the regular season and has served as an offensive coordinator for five teams over the course of his career.
Remember when Buffalo fans were complaining about Anthony Lynn getting the job? I think a lot of them would have taken that in hindsight with the coordinators McDermott has on deck.
He just never seems to go away…
It is good to recycle. A flock of former Eagles are gathering in Buffalo.
Childress/Frazier re-union? Oh dear…
Careful Buffalo, I’ve seen this film before…
Greg Olsen is a horrid offensive coordinator. Horrid. The Rams Tampa Bay Oakland all got better on offense once he was fired and probably so will Jacksonville. The man is a horrible game planner.
Childress and Frazier? Did the Bills realize how terrible the Vikings were and continue to be? Not the franchise you want to take hints from.
Childress fined Troy Williamson for missing time to go to his grandmothers funeral, who helped raise him. He also cut Marcus Robinson on Xmas eve.
There was a locker room mutiny against him that resulted in randy moss getting cut, Harvin revolting, and Favre checking out mid season. Something was never right with Childress.
If they are going to consider Olsen, might as well give Knapp a look as well.
How some of these guys get fired at every stop and still get consideration is amazing!
Olson like Knapp has been fired at every stop and like a poster stated earlier, every time he was let go that teams offense improved.
Oh well………………have at it Buffalo!