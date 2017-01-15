Report: Brad Childress, Greg Olson offensive coordinator candidates in Buffalo

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 10:26 AM EST

Bills coach Sean McDermott found his defensive coordinator in Leslie Frazier and one of Frazier’s former bosses is reportedly at the top of the list of offensive coordinator candidates in Buffalo.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is interested in Chiefs co-offensive coordinator Brad Childress. Frazier was defensive coordinator when Childress was the head coach of the Vikings and moved into the top spot after Childress was fired in 2010.

Childress and McDermott were both on Andy Reid’s coaching staff with the Eagles more than a decade ago, so there are further connections to the Bills staff. Childress joined Matt Nagy as offensive coordinators in Kansas City this year after serving as their spread game analyst before Doug Pederson’s departure.

Any attempt to interview and hire Childress will obviously be impacted by the Chiefs’ result against the Steelers on Sunday night. He’s not the only reported candidate as Rapoport notes that the team is also interested in Greg Olson, who was dismissed by the Jaguars during the regular season and has served as an offensive coordinator for five teams over the course of his career.