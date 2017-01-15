Report: Jaguars interviewed Chip Kelly

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 1:56 PM EST

Before the Jaguars hired Doug Marrone to be the team’s new head coach, they considered a guy who has been fired twice in back-to-back seasons.

The Jaguars interviewed former Eagles and 49ers coach Chip Kelly for the job, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The next question is whether they’ll consider Kelly for the position of offensive coordinator. While Nathaniel Hackett is still listed in that role on the team’s official website, Hackett hasn’t officially been appointed to the job moving forward, in the same that that Todd Wash has officially been retained in the position of defensive coordinator.

With Cal hiring Justin Wilcox to replace Sonny Dykes, Kelly’s focus apparently will be landing with an NFL team. With former Giants coach Tom Coughlin now calling the shots in Jacksonville, he could be influenced by the fact that Kelly was 4-1 against Coughlin from 2013 through 2015.

Given that no one else is hiring Kelly to be a head coach, the Jaguars may have used a head-coaching interview as a way to do some initial work regarding whether it would make sense to pair him up with Marrone — and to get Kelly to get the most out of Blake Bortles.

Bottom line: Until the Jaguars renew their vows with Hackett, it’s possible that Kelly will be joining the staff.