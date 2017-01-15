Steelers continue to push Chiefs around

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 10:20 PM EST

Chris Boswell has kicked five field goals, and the Steelers hold a 15-7 lead over the Chiefs in the third quarter.

The Chiefs are struggling to move the ball. The Steelers are moving it and are over 300 total yards but keep settling for field goals. The Chiefs went four series between first downs before getting one via penalty in the third quarter.

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has 150 rushing yards, 18 short of the team playoff record he set last week. Boswell’s five field goals match an NFL postseason record.

In the first half the Steelers outgained the Chiefs, 275-106.

The Chiefs got their only points and the game’s only touchdown on their first drive on a 5-yard pass from Alex Smith to Albert Wilson.