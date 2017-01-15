Steelers dominant, but settling for field goals

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 9:44 PM EST

The Steelers dominated most of the first half but they only hold a 12-7 lead at halftime.

Chris Boswell has kicked four field goals, three from inside 40 yards, and the Steelers have to hope that their inability to get in the end zone doesn’t eventually come back to haunt them.

In the first 25 minutes the Steelers outgained the Chiefs, 213-94. At halftime the yardage differential is 275-106.

Before the third Boswell field goal, a diving Eric Berry interception on a pass that was deflected high into the air by Frank Zombo kept the Steelers out of the end zone after Ryan Shazier’s interception set them up in Kansas City territory.

The Steelers have been a little greedy with the pass instead of feeding the ball to Le’Veon Bell, who had 101 rushing yards on 18 carries in the first half. Antonio Brown has 101 receiving yards.

The Chiefs got their only points and the game’s only touchdown on their first drive on a 5-yard pass from Alex Smith to Albert Wilson.