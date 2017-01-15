 Skip to content

Steelers dominant, but settling for field goals

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 9:44 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Free safety Ron Parker #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles tight end Jesse James #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in after a catch for a first down in the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers dominated most of the first half but they only hold a 12-7 lead at halftime.

Chris Boswell has kicked four field goals, three from inside 40 yards, and the Steelers have to hope that their inability to get in the end zone doesn’t eventually come back to haunt them.

In the first 25 minutes the Steelers outgained the Chiefs, 213-94. At halftime the yardage differential is 275-106.

Before the third Boswell field goal, a diving Eric Berry interception on a pass that was deflected high into the air by Frank Zombo kept the Steelers out of the end zone after Ryan Shazier’s interception set them up in Kansas City territory.

The Steelers have been a little greedy with the pass instead of feeding the ball to Le’Veon Bell, who had 101 rushing yards on 18 carries in the first half. Antonio Brown has 101 receiving yards.

The Chiefs got their only points and the game’s only touchdown on their first drive on a 5-yard pass from Alex Smith to Albert Wilson.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
4 Responses to “Steelers dominant, but settling for field goals”
  1. tajuara says: Jan 15, 2017 9:45 PM

    Alex Smith=Brock Osweiler with red uniform

  2. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says: Jan 15, 2017 9:46 PM

    Steelers definitely dominant when it comes to grabbing the face mask. Dirty Shazier has already been flagged once.

  3. greglloydrules says: Jan 15, 2017 9:48 PM

    This game should be a blowout. Steelers better start getting in the end zone. Leveon Bell is an absolute beast.

  4. 150bigdaddy says: Jan 15, 2017 9:48 PM

    KC is pathetic. Pittsburgh is going to blow this team out in the 2nd half.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!