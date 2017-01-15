Steelers keeping Chris Boswell busy, missing opportunities

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 15, 2017, 9:11 PM EST

Chris Boswell has three field goals, and the Steelers hold a 9-7 lead over the Chiefs in the second quarter.

The Steelers have moved the ball and have to hope settling for field goals won’t come back to bite them later in the game. The Steelers have nine first downs and just as many points about 20 minutes into the game.

The Chiefs have the game’s only touchdown on a 5-yard Alex Smith touchdown pass to Albert Wilson on their first drive.

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is off to a strong start and has rushed for 56 yards on his first 11 carries.