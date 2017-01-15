Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 9:59 AM EST

Breaking down where the Bills defense fell short under Rex Ryan.

A final report card for the Dolphins.

RB Dion Lewis did a little of everything for the Patriots on Saturday night.

Which rookie did the most for the Jets in 2016?

The Ravens are working on their offseason plans this weekend.

Discussing some draft possibilities for the Bengals.

Will the Browns explore the trade market for a quarterback?

Steelers DT Javon Hargrave hopes his rookie season extends beyond Sunday night.

WR Will Fuller dropped a touchdown in the Texans’ loss to the Patriots.

Making the case that the Colts have turned into a circus under owner Jim Irsay.

Tom Coughlin may spend more time scouting draft prospects at Jaguars headquarters than going out on the road.

General Manager Jon Robinson’s moves worked well in his first year with the Titans.

The Broncos coaching staff is taking shape.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith knows the playoffs will define his season.

The Raiders’ push to move to Las Vegas continues to proceed.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune thinks the Chargers could have acted more boldly if they had any interest in staying in San Diego.

Cowboys K Dan Bailey has worn the same cleats since 2011 and hopes to retire them after winning the Super Bowl in Houston.

TE Larry Donnell hopes to remain with the Giants.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is looking forward to some time off.

A few potential free agents for the Redskins to watch in the playoffs.

Devin Hester said he’s retiring after an NFL career that included many highlights for the Bears.

How did the Lions’ offensive line fare over the course of the season?

The Packers will need several players to step up on Sunday afternoon.

Analyzing the Vikings’ options on the defensive line.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was in a dancing mood after Saturday’s win.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks started working with Ron Rivera before Rivera became the Panthers’ head coach.

A call for the Saints be proactive in finding a quarterback to follow Drew Brees.

Ten players for the Buccaneers to check out at the East-West Shrine Game.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald isn’t rushing his decision on playing in 2017.

The Rams and everyone else will find out if Los Angeles can support two teams.

Things haven’t been too rosy between the 49ers and Santa Clara.

S Earl Thomas‘ absence was notable for the Seahawks.