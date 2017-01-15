The Patriots know they need to play better offensively

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 1:39 AM EST

The Patriots have made it to the AFC Championship for six straight years. Their head coach doesn’t really care about that; he’s cares (as he always does) about what’s next.

“[I]t’s great to be playing at this time of year,” BILL Belichick told reporters after Saturday night’s win. “You’re one of four teams that’s left after the weekend. But, again, I mean I don’t really care about the other five years right now, or however many years it’s been. The only thing that matters is this year, this team, and what we have an opportunity to do what we need to do to move on to play again. We can talk about all of that other stuff some other time. For right now, it’s just this team and getting to the AFC Championship Game and playing our best game next weekend. That’s what we’re going to need to do. We’re going to need to play our best game, better than we played tonight.”

Even though the Patriots won by 18, covering a massive 16-point spread, they didn’t perform as cleanly as they have in the past — as cleanly as they need to in order to get back to the Super Bowl and win it.

“[W]e had penalties, we had dropped balls, we threw the ball right to them, we fumbled it,” Belichick said. “Give them credit, but we’ve got to do better than that. We’re going to play against another good defense this week.”

Quarterback Tom Brady agrees that too many mistakes were made.

“I think we’ve just got to learn from its,” Brady told reporters. “I think this team did a great job playing against us. They had some good scheme stuff that worked. They have good rushers and they had some good guys in coverage, so they had a pretty good scheme. It was a lot of things, and then when you add our poor execution on top of that, then you add our turnovers on top of that, it doesn’t feel great because we worked pretty hard to play a lot better than we played. I give them a lot of credit, but we’re going to have to play better on offense. We expect to go out and have a good week and try to fix the things that we saw tonight, and then try to play better next weekend.”

The Texans proved once again that the best way to compete with the Patriots in the postseason is to apply pressure up the middle.

“They tried that against us last year and had a little success, so I think we were prepared for it,” Brady said. “We just didn’t do a great job executing. The turnovers obviously hurt us quite a bit, so we’ve got to try to tighten those things up this week. Whoever we play next week is going to be a great football team and we’re going to have to play better than we played tonight on offense.”

Depending on whether the Patriots face the Chiefs or the Steelers, the defense could be facing a lot more trouble than it did on Saturday night. While the Chiefs have plenty of potent weapons on offense, the Steelers would be bringing to New England a three-headed monster the likes of which the Patriots rarely have faced. If the offense doesn’t iron out the mistakes and the defense can’t contain Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown, the Patriots could see their record in six straight AFC title games fall to 2-4.