The Tony Romo question could take center stage today

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Wisconsin native Tony Romo will spend plenty of time watching the Packers play the Cowboys on Sunday. Will there be a point where Romo actually plays?

Obviously, an injury to starter Dak Prescott would put Romo back in to the fray. The bigger question is whether the Cowboys would make the switch from Romo to Prescott not based on injury but based on ineffectiveness.

If the Cowboys trail in the second half, say by seven or 10 points, FOX cameras will be showing more images of Romo than ESPN cameras did of J.J. Watt a week ago. Whatever the Cowboys do in that spot, stick with Prescott or insert Romo, failure to win will invite months if not years of scrutiny and criticism.

“[W]hen you got a great player like Tony, if you feel like he could infuse some energy and pull something out for you that maybe things aren’t going your way then certainly that’s a coaching decision that can be made by Jason [Garrett] and Scott [Linehan],” Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said during a November appearance on PFT Live.

With the Cowboys apparently making the institutional decision to give the baton to Prescott both for this year and beyond, it makes sense to stick with him no matter what, allowing him to use adversity as a learning experience — even if he fails to overcome adversity against the Packers. Owner Jerry Jones, however, may not see it that way.

It’s been 21 years since the Cowboys qualified for an NFC title game. This is arguably the best team they’ve had since then. If Jerry Jones decides while sitting in his luxury suite that the know-it-when-you-see-it time has come to shift from Prescott to Romo, what will Jerry do?

That’s why it will make more sense for FOX to have cameras not on Romo but on Jerry Jones, whose facial expressions and fidgeting may say plenty about what the man who still owns the team wants to see his head coach do.