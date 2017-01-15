Tornado warning forces players, fans to stay put at AT&T Stadium

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 10:03 PM EST

Any Cowboys who hoped to make a quick exit from AT&T Stadium after a painful 34-31 loss to the Packers were blocked from doing so by Mother Nature.

A tornado warning in the Dallas area has led security at the stadium to have people shelter in place away from windows until the storm makes its way through the area. That’s kept fans in the stands and it’s brought a couple of Cowboys players back out to the field.

Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports that quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are back where they spent the final moments of their rookie seasons. They are watching the goal posts get taken down, which is never all that fun unless you’ve just beaten your biggest rival in a college football game.

There are reportedly 14,000 people without power as a result of the storm, so we’ll hope that everyone stays safe even if they may have to stay somewhere they’d rather not be for a few extra minuts.

[Photo via David Helman of DallasCowboys.com on Twitter]