Vince Wilfork: I think I’ve played my last game

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2017, 7:47 AM EST

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork had many of the finest moments of his career on the field at Gillette Stadium and it looks like he had his final ones on the field as well.

Wilfork left Saturday night’s loss before the final kneeldown by Tom Brady as coach Bill O’Brien gave the Patriots fans a chance to salute Wilfork one more time. Wilfork said before the playoffs started that he would be contemplating retirement after the season and Saturday night found him leaning in the direction of calling it a day.

“No emotions and I will take my time and think about it. I think I have played my last NFL football game,” Wilfork said. “I will take the time and do my due diligence and sit back see if I really want to retire. We will see. I don’t know how long that will take. I will see, it doesn’t change the fact that I enjoyed every bit of my career; I enjoyed 11 great years in New England and enjoyed two great years in Texas with unbelievable teammates. I couldn’t have any better teammates from both organizations and you talk about the organizations themselves and you talk about top of the class. These are two owners that anyone would love to play for.”

Wilfork won three Super Bowls in New England to go with the national title he won while he was at Miami, made the All-Pro team once and went to five Pro Bowls in recognition of his work on the defensive line.